Bills' injury update: Diggs, Beasley, Edmunds and Oliver all set for divisional playoff

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was a full practice participant Thursday and does not have an injury designation for Saturday's AFC divisional playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens. Diggs has been limited Tuesday and Wednesday with an oblique injury.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley was again limited by a knee injury but does not have an injury designation for the game.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), and defensive tackles Ed Oliver (ankle) and Justin Zimmer (groin) – all of whom had been limited Tuesday and Wednesday – were full participants Thursday and do not have an injury designation.

Defensive lineman Darryl Johnson did not practice for the third consecutive day and is listed as questionable.