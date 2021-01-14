 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills' injury update: Diggs, Beasley, Edmunds and Oliver all set for divisional playoff
0 comments

Bills' injury update: Diggs, Beasley, Edmunds and Oliver all set for divisional playoff

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Colts fourth

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts free safety Julian Blackmon (32) during the fourth quarter at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

 James P. McCoy

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was a full practice participant Thursday and does not have an injury designation for Saturday's AFC divisional playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens. Diggs has been limited Tuesday and Wednesday with an oblique injury.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley was again limited by a knee injury but does not have an injury designation for the game. 

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), and defensive tackles Ed Oliver (ankle) and Justin Zimmer (groin) – all of whom had been limited Tuesday and Wednesday – were full participants Thursday and do not have an injury designation. 

Defensive lineman Darryl Johnson did not practice for the third consecutive day and is listed as questionable.

0 comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What Bills fans should know about the Baltimore Ravens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News