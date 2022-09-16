 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bills' injury report unchanged; Titans dealing with injuries

  • Updated
  • 0
Dane Jackson

Dane Jackson.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The Buffalo Bills' injury report for Monday night's home opener did not change Friday, which was no surprise because the team held only a walk-through practice session.

Cornerback Dane Jackson (knee) and defensive tackles Ed Oliver (ankle) and Tim Settle (calf) did not practice. Offensive tackle Tommy Doyle (foot) and tight end Quintin Morris (hamstring) were full participants.

The Bills will hold a full practice Saturday in advance of the game against the Tennessee Titans.

Unlike the Bills, the Titans did not practice Wednesday. The Titans have a full practice Friday.

Tennessee's No. 1 cornerback, Kristian Fulton, did not practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury. Receiving back Dontrell Hilliard (shoulder) and punt returner/receiver Kyle Phillips (hamstring) also did not practice. Starting left tackle Taylor Lewan (knee) was limited.

0 Comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News