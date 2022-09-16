Bills' injury report unchanged; Titans dealing with injuries

The Buffalo Bills' injury report for Monday night's home opener did not change Friday, which was no surprise because the team held only a walk-through practice session.

Cornerback Dane Jackson (knee) and defensive tackles Ed Oliver (ankle) and Tim Settle (calf) did not practice. Offensive tackle Tommy Doyle (foot) and tight end Quintin Morris (hamstring) were full participants.

The Bills will hold a full practice Saturday in advance of the game against the Tennessee Titans.

Unlike the Bills, the Titans did not practice Wednesday. The Titans have a full practice Friday.

Tennessee's No. 1 cornerback, Kristian Fulton, did not practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury. Receiving back Dontrell Hilliard (shoulder) and punt returner/receiver Kyle Phillips (hamstring) also did not practice. Starting left tackle Taylor Lewan (knee) was limited.