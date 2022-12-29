Bills injury report: Stefon Diggs does not practice; Christian Benford begins 21-day window

The Buffalo Bills were without wide receiver Stefon Diggs to start practice this week.

Diggs (illness), safety Jordan Poyer (knee) and running back Taiwan Jones (hamstring) did not practice Thursday. Jones worked to the side with safety Micah Hyde during the open portion of practice.

Tight end Dawson Knox (hip), defensive end Boogie Basham (calf), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and linebacker Matt Milano (knee) were limited. Knox was injured early in Saturday’s game against the Bears, but after the game said it was “a little hip pointer, nothing major.” He returned to the game and played 75% of snaps on offense in the game.

Quarterback Josh Allen (right elbow), center Mitch Morse (concussion) and cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm) were listed as full participants.

The Bills also opened the 21-day window for rookie cornerback Christian Benford, who has been sidelined with an oblique injury. Still, Benford has been working to the side at practice, sometimes running sprints with Hyde.

“I feel good,” Benford said. “It felt good to actually play some football, instead of running (expletive) gassers every day. … Those four weeks, I was just trying to be patient.”

Benford was injured on Thanksgiving when the Bills played the Detroit Lions. That was the same game that cornerback Tre’Davious White returned, albeit on a play count, and was on the field for just 15 snaps on defense. While it is unclear when Benford will return, the Bills could reach a point for the first time all season that Benford, White, Kaiir Elam and Dane Jackson are fully available. It is too far out for coach Sean McDermott say what that will mean for the rotation at the position.

“Don't know yet,” McDermott said Thursday. “Really focused on seeing how Christian looks as we get started here this week and open up the window, and then really just focused on the Bengals at this time.”