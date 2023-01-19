Bills' injury report: Safety Jordan Poyer does not practice Thursday; Dane Jackson up to full

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer did not practice Thursday, but all other Bills participated in some capacity.

The Bills held a walkthrough Wednesday but returned to practice Thursday as they get ready to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

Poyer was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough because of his ongoing knee injury. On Thursday, a combination of the knee injury and a veteran's rest day was listed as his reason for not practicing. Poyer has not missed a game since Week 10, even while navigating a number of injuries.

Defensive tackles Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and DaQuan Jones (calf) were both limited for a second day. Phillips did not practice last week, but was active for the game against Miami.

Cornerback Dane Jackson (knee) was up to a full participant in practice after he was limited Wednesday. Jackson was injured against Miami.

Quarterback Josh Allen (right elbow), wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) and defensive back Cam Lewis (forearm) were full participants.

For the Bengals, three players did not practice Thursday: cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring), right guard Alex Cappa (ankle) and left tackle Jonah Williams (knee). All three also did not practice Wednesday. Cappa and Williams are not expected to play.

Cincinnati cornerback Eli Apple (neck) defensive end Joseph Ossai (shoulder) and safety Michael Thomas (hamstring) were full participants.