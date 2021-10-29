Bills injury report: OL Spencer Brown doubtful for Sunday

Bills rookie tackle Spencer Brown (back) has been ruled as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (foot) is questionable.

Brown did not practice all week.

"He was training earlier this week, and it flared up a little bit, so we're just trying to get it calmed down right now," Bills coach Sean McDermott said Friday.

Zimmer was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, but a full participant on Friday.

Tight end Dawson Knox (hand) had previously been ruled out. Defensive end Boogie Basham (illness) returned to practice Friday.

The Dolphins ruled four players as questionable: linebacker Jerome Baker (knee), cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (knee/ankle), center Greg Mancz (groin) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder/hamstring).

