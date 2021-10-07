 Skip to main content
Bills injury report: Matt Milano still sidelined
Single sack

Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) celebrates his sack on Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

 James P. McCoy

For the second day in a row, linebacker Matt Milano (hamstring) and running back Taiwan Jones (hamstring) did not practice Thursday for the Buffalo Bills.

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa (foot), safety Jordan Poyer (ankle) and cornerback Tre’Davious White (shoulder) were limited. Epenesa was an addition to the injury report Thursday.

PlayAction is new to The Buffalo News' extensive NFL coverage. Each week, Mark Gaughan, who has covered the league throughout his 38 years at The News, distills X's and O's and strategy relating to how the Bills match up with their next opponent. All in about two minutes.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei both had veteran rest days, though Lotulelei was just limited.

Offensive lineman Spencer Brown (knee), offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (concussion), cornerback Dane Jackson (knee) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (toe) were all full participants in practice Thursday. Rousseau did not practice Wednesday; the other three were limited Wednesday.

