Bills injury report: Matt Milano still sidelined

For the second day in a row, linebacker Matt Milano (hamstring) and running back Taiwan Jones (hamstring) did not practice Thursday for the Buffalo Bills.
Defensive end A.J. Epenesa (foot), safety Jordan Poyer (ankle) and cornerback Tre’Davious White (shoulder) were limited. Epenesa was an addition to the injury report Thursday.
Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei both had veteran rest days, though Lotulelei was just limited.
Offensive lineman Spencer Brown (knee), offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (concussion), cornerback Dane Jackson (knee) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (toe) were all full participants in practice Thursday. Rousseau did not practice Wednesday; the other three were limited Wednesday.
Tags
[BN] Blitz Daily Updates
Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL.
Katherine Fitzgerald
Sports reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.