Bills' injury report: Gabriel Davis, Vernon Butler won't practice Wednesday
Bills' injury report: Gabriel Davis, Vernon Butler won't practice Wednesday

Bills Colts fourth

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) is wrapped up by Indianapolis Colts free safety Julian Blackmon (32) during the fourth quarter Saturday at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

Wide receiver Gabriel Davis and defensive lineman Vernon Butler will not practice Wednesday as the Bills begin preparations for Sunday's AFC Championship Game, coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday. 

McDermott did not disclose the reason why they will not practice. 

The Bills will practice indoors Wednesday and will release the first injury report of the week later in the day. 

"We know it's going to be a tough environment against the defending champs," McDermott said. "We know we have to have a good week of preparation."

This story will be updated.

