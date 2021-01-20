Bills' injury report: Gabriel Davis, Vernon Butler won't practice Wednesday

Wide receiver Gabriel Davis and defensive lineman Vernon Butler will not practice Wednesday as the Bills begin preparations for Sunday's AFC Championship Game, coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday.

McDermott did not disclose the reason why they will not practice.

The Bills will practice indoors Wednesday and will release the first injury report of the week later in the day.

"We know it's going to be a tough environment against the defending champs," McDermott said. "We know we have to have a good week of preparation."

