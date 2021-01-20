 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills' injury report: Gabriel Davis, Vernon Butler don't practice Wednesday
0 comments

Bills' injury report: Gabriel Davis, Vernon Butler don't practice Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Colts fourth

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) is wrapped up by Indianapolis Colts free safety Julian Blackmon (32) during the fourth quarter Saturday at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

Wide receiver Gabriel Davis and defensive lineman Vernon Butler did not practice Wednesday as the Bills began preparations for Sunday's AFC Championship Game. 

Davis is listed with an ankle injury and Butler with a quad issue. 

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was listed as limited with on oblique injury as he has been early in the week for the last three weeks. 

Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson also was listed as limited with an ankle injury. 

Defensive tackle Darryl Johnson, who did not play against the Ravens with a knee injury, was a full practice participant, as was linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who was on the injury report with a hamstring injury but played against Baltimore.

0 comments

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

AFC championship game: Jan. 17, 1993

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News