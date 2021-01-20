Bills' injury report: Gabriel Davis, Vernon Butler don't practice Wednesday

Wide receiver Gabriel Davis and defensive lineman Vernon Butler did not practice Wednesday as the Bills began preparations for Sunday's AFC Championship Game.
Davis is listed with an ankle injury and Butler with a quad issue.
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was listed as limited with on oblique injury as he has been early in the week for the last three weeks.
Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson also was listed as limited with an ankle injury.
Defensive tackle Darryl Johnson, who did not play against the Ravens with a knee injury, was a full practice participant, as was linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who was on the injury report with a hamstring injury but played against Baltimore.