Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver will not practice Monday with what coach Sean McDermott termed back soreness.

Defensive back Cam Lewis (groin), fullback Reggie Gilliam (groin) and receiver Isaiah Coulter (knee) also will not practice as the Bills enter their final week of training camp at St. John Fisher University.

Lewis was shaken up during Sunday's practice after hitting his head on the field after making an interception. He was taken into the medical tent. His absence Monday is unrelated. McDermott said there were no head or neck concerns with Lewis.

Gilliam also did not practice Sunday after being injured during Friday's practice at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills are off Tuesday and then practice Wednesday and Thursday in Pittsford to wrap up that portion of camp. The preseason opener is Saturday at home against the Indianapolis Colts.