Bills' injury report: Diggs, Beasley, Edmunds, Oliver remain limited

Wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Justin Zimmer were again listed as limited on the Buffalo Bills' injury report Wednesday as preparations continued for Saturday's AFC divisional playoff against the Baltimore Ravens.

Diggs (oblique) and Beasley (knee) were limited in the early part of last week, but ended up playing in the wild-card win against Indianapolis.

Beasley didn't claim his knee was 100% when he spoke with reporters Tuesday, but he sounded optimistic about his condition for the game against the Ravens.

“I say this: I feel a lot better at this point this week than I did last week," he said. "In my mind, I don’t think I’ll be as limited this week as I was last week."

Edmunds was listed as limited with a hamstring injury, Oliver with an ankle injury and Zimmer with a groin injury.

Defensive end Darryl Johnson was the only player who did not practice. Johnson is sidelined with a knee issue.

Kicker Tyler Bass was added to the report with a hand issue, but was listed as a full participant.

The Ravens had four players miss practice: cornerback Marcus Peters (back), linebacker Matthew Judon (illness), defensive end Calais Campbell and running back Mark Ingram. Campbell and Ingram typically are on veteran rest days for Wednesday practices.