 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills' injury report: Diggs, Beasley, Edmunds and Oliver limited at practice
0 comments

Bills' injury report: Diggs, Beasley, Edmunds and Oliver limited at practice

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Colts second

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) stretches out the play after making a catch against Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the second quarter at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Justin Zimmer were listed as limited on the Buffalo Bills' injury report Tuesday as they began preparations for Saturday's AFC divisional playoff against the Baltimore Ravens. 

Diggs (oblique) and Beasley (knee) were limited in the early part of last week but ended up playing in the wild-card win against Indianapolis. 

Beasley didn't claim his knee is 100% when he spoke with reporters Tuesday, but he sounded optimistic just know about his condition for Ravens.

“I say this: I feel a lot better at this point this week than I did last week," he said. "In my mind, I don’t think I’ll be as limited this week as I was last week."

Oliver (ankle) and Zimmer (groin) were new to the injury report.

Defensive end Darryl Johnson was the only player who did not practice. Johnson is sidelined with a knee issue. 

0 comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What Bills fans should know about the Baltimore Ravens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News