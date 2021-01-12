Bills' injury report: Diggs, Beasley, Edmunds and Oliver limited at practice

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Justin Zimmer were listed as limited on the Buffalo Bills' injury report Tuesday as they began preparations for Saturday's AFC divisional playoff against the Baltimore Ravens.

Diggs (oblique) and Beasley (knee) were limited in the early part of last week but ended up playing in the wild-card win against Indianapolis.

Beasley didn't claim his knee is 100% when he spoke with reporters Tuesday, but he sounded optimistic just know about his condition for Ravens.

“I say this: I feel a lot better at this point this week than I did last week," he said. "In my mind, I don’t think I’ll be as limited this week as I was last week."

Oliver (ankle) and Zimmer (groin) were new to the injury report.

Defensive end Darryl Johnson was the only player who did not practice. Johnson is sidelined with a knee issue.