Bills' injury report: Cole Beasley returns to limited status for practice

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley was added to the injury report as a limited participant in Thursday's practice with a knee injury.

Beasley was not on the injury report Wednesday. He had been on the practice report last week but did not have an injury designation leading into the AFC divisional round game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Fellow wide receiver Stefon Diggs was listed as limited for a second consecutive day with an oblique injury. He has been limited the last two weeks but played in both games.

Wide receiver Gabriel Davis (ankle) and defensive tackle Vernon Butler (quadriceps) did not practice for the second consecutive day. Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson, who was limited Wednesday with an ankle injury, was a full participant Thursday.

Defensive end Darryl Johnson, who missed last week's gam with a knee injury, was a full participant for the second consecutive day.