Bills injuries: Vernon Butler returns, Stefon Diggs remains sidelined

Bills defensive tackle Vernon Butler returned to practice Monday after being sidelined with a concussion.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs did not practice as he continues to deal with a knee issue. Coach Sean McDermott said Sunday that he didn't think the injury would linger into the regular season.

Running back Antonio Williams, who left and then returned to Friday's preseason game, has a stinger and did not practice.

Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who was injured while playing against the Detroit Lions, did not practice because of a knee injury.

Tight end Tommy Sweeney was in a walking boot Sunday and again Monday with a foot injury.

Running back Christian Wade (shoulder) and offensive lineman Forrest Lamp (calf) remain sidelined.