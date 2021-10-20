Bills host nine for tryouts, including QB Jake Dolegala and OT Evin Ksiezarczyk

With the Buffalo Bills on a bye week, the team hosted nine players for tryouts Wednesday, including former St. Francis quarterback Jake Dolegala and former West Seneca East and UB offensive tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk, according to the league’s daily report.
Dolegala, the record-setting passer from Central Connecticut State, has spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots.
Ksiezarczyk, an All-MAC tackle at UB, has been with the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings and played in the Spring League, a Texas-based developmental league.
Here are snapshots of the other seven players:
- Josh Adams, running back who was entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018 from Notre Dame and has been with the Jets and Eagles. He was inactive for the Jets in the first two weeks of this season and played limited snaps on special teams in Week 3.
- Reggie Begelton, wide receiver who had 25 catches for 488 yards and a touchdown for the Grey Cup champion Calgary Stampeders in 2019. He spent the 2020 season with the Green Bay Packers, appearing in one game. He was released in final roster cuts at the end of training camp this year.
- Jacob Capra, guard who signed as undrafted free agent last spring with the Packers after playing at San Diego State. He started the season on the practice squad and then was released.
- Matthew Sexton, wide receiver from Eastern Michigan who had previously attracted interest from the Bills. He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers after the draft and was released in August.
- Darrius Shepherd, wide receiver out of North Dakota State who played in six games for Green Bay in 2019 and eight in 2020. He was with the Kansas City Chiefs for a portion of training camp.
- Greg Stroman, cornerback selected in the seventh round by Washington in 2018 out of Virginia Tech. He played in 15 games as a rookie and then spent the 2019 season on injured reserve and part of the 2020 season on IR. He was waived in August.
- Ken Webster, cornerback who was a seventh-round pick by New England out of Ole Miss in 2019. He started five games for the Miami Dolphins in 2019 and also played in nine games with the San Francisco 49ers