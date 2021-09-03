Bills hope Matt Haack continues knack for pinning opponents deep

Haack ranked fifth in punts inside the 20 in 2018 and tied for eighth in 2017.

“Anything plus 50 is an Aussie kick,” Haack said, referring to midfield and beyond. “You always obviously can get better at it. And you see guys now like Johnny Hekker last year, instead of hitting the Aussie kick, he hit the banana punt, which in my eyes, if you’re not comfortable with it, there’s more risk than reward. But if you’re good at it, it’s deadly. So I think there’s always something you can get better at, something you can add.”

Hekker, who plays for the Los Angeles Rams, is one of the few who uses a banana punt as a change-up from the Aussie punt. Hekker drops the ball nearly perpendicular to the foot – sideways – and kicks the side of the ball to give it a helicopter spin. It tends to bounce sideways when it lands.

Haack booted the banana punt in practice one day in training camp, and it looked effective.

“I’ve messed around with it, but I’m not comfortable really enough right now to throw it out in a game,” Haack said early in camp.

It will be interesting to see how much punting Haack does for the Bills.