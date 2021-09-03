Bills hope Matt Haack continues knack for pinning opponents deep

Matt Haack made a good impression on the Buffalo Bills last season.
In the Week 2 game at Miami, Haack pinned the Bills inside their own 20 on 4 of 5 punts, and that included punts that were downed at the Buffalo 2- and 6-yard lines.
That game was on the mind of Buffalo special teams coach Heath Farwell in March when punter Corey Bojorquez left the Bills in free agency.
“We’re lucky to have Matt,” Farwell said. “For us to lose Corey, I was a little bummed. But I think we couldn’t have gotten a better guy to come in here and do what he does. He’s as talented as there is in this league. He’s done it consistently over the years.
“We saw firsthand playing against Matt the last couple years,” Farwell said. “He’s killed us inside the 50. That’s kind of his bread and butter. He’s got a big leg, but he’s also very talented with his control. Having good control in our stadium is huge. That was a big part of why we’re excited to have him.”
Haack is adept at the Aussie kick, the end-over-end boot that punters use to pin the offense deep in its own territory. By going end over end, the Aussie kick tends to react like a professional’s wedge shot in golf. It often stops or bounces backward, rather than bounding into the end zone.
Haack has been one of the best punters in the NFL at avoiding touchbacks the past two seasons.
Last year he tied for sixth most punts inside the 20 with 26 and had just two touchbacks, tied for second fewest.
In 2019, he had fewer punts inside the 20 (23), but he again had only two punts go in the end zone for touchbacks, tied for the fourth fewest.
Why could this be a weapon for the Bills? Because the Buffalo offense is so good at getting first downs, the punter should get a lot of chances at “plus-territory” kicks, plays on which it’s fourth down and the Bills have advanced past their own 40-yard line or over midfield.
What is Haack’s key to avoiding touchbacks?
“A lot of practice,” said the 27-year-old Iowa native, who spent the past four seasons in Miami. “It’s actually something I kind of learned on my own in college and then got tips and tricks from my kicking coach, Jamie Kohl.”
Kohl, based in Wisconsin, runs kicking and punting camps across the country, and has worked with many NFL players.
“A lot of it again comes in trust," Haack said, "trust in the gunners that they’re going to be down there making a play, trusting the cover guys, trusting the protection, being out there and being able to swing freely and place it where I want.”
Haack has demonstrated good hang time this training camp. In one practice two weeks ago he had seven punts with hang times of 4.45 or better. A 4.5 hang time is considered excellent. Good hang times result in fair catches, which eliminate the chance of a big play in the return game.
Haack ranked fifth in punts inside the 20 in 2018 and tied for eighth in 2017.
“Anything plus 50 is an Aussie kick,” Haack said, referring to midfield and beyond. “You always obviously can get better at it. And you see guys now like Johnny Hekker last year, instead of hitting the Aussie kick, he hit the banana punt, which in my eyes, if you’re not comfortable with it, there’s more risk than reward. But if you’re good at it, it’s deadly. So I think there’s always something you can get better at, something you can add.”
Hekker, who plays for the Los Angeles Rams, is one of the few who uses a banana punt as a change-up from the Aussie punt. Hekker drops the ball nearly perpendicular to the foot – sideways – and kicks the side of the ball to give it a helicopter spin. It tends to bounce sideways when it lands.
Haack booted the banana punt in practice one day in training camp, and it looked effective.
“I’ve messed around with it, but I’m not comfortable really enough right now to throw it out in a game,” Haack said early in camp.
It will be interesting to see how much punting Haack does for the Bills.
With a potent offense rolling up and down the field, the Bills booted just 41 punts last season, tied for the second fewest ever by an NFL team in a 16-game season. Houston holds the record with just 34 in 1990. Baltimore also had 41, in 2019.
“It’s exciting,” Haack said, of the prospect of getting fewer than half of the opportunities of his 2018 season.
“That’s just a credit to this team, the offense, defense and special teams working together and winning ballgames,” Haack said. “But I’m going to go out there when my number’s called and do what I can to help this team win in any situation I’m called on.”
Last season for Miami, Haack had 68 punts, tied for fifth most. His least noteworthy, from the Dolphins’ perspective, was a punt in the Week 17 game in Buffalo that Isaiah McKenzie returned 84 yards for a touchdown.
Like Bojorquez, Haack is a left-footed punter, which puts him in the small minority in the NFL. That’s viewed as an asset, because return men are less familiar with fielding punts that arrive with the opposite spin of a right-footed punter.