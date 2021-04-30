Bills hit top need with first-round pick of defensive end Greg Rousseau

And he has a Western New York connection.

Rousseau said his parents lived in Buffalo in the mid-1990s and his older brother, Marvyn, who is in the U.S. Coast Guard and stationed in Memphis, was born in Western New York.

Greg, who was born in South Florida, said he already knows plenty about the Bills and their fans.

"(Hall of Famer and former Hurricane) Jim Kelly, the whole nine yards," he said. "They've got a Miami connection for sure."

With 15.5 sacks in 13 games in '19, Rousseau led the Atlantic Coast Conference and ranked second in the nation. He also had 54 tackles, including 19.5 for loss, and seven quarterback hurries.

As a true freshman in 2018, he played only two games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

The Bills see him as a raw and developing athlete.

"This guy played wide receiver," Beane said. "He was more of a skilled player growing up and is just still growing into his body. When he got those sacks, he played in the 240s, maybe 245, 246. He's added 20 pounds since then. He'll continue to grow into that."

Rousseau's decision to opt out didn't bother the Bills, because their research showed he's a "great kid who was well-raised."