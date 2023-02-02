The Bills announced Thursday they have hired Joe Danna as safeties coach.

Danna replaces Jim Salgado, who was fired last week.

Danna brings 15 years of NFL experience to the Bills, most recently one year as the Houston Texans’ safeties coach.

Danna entered the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons (2008-09), followed by the Miami Dolphins (2010-11), a return to Atlanta (2012-14), the New York Jets (2015-16) and four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars – two apiece as assistant secondary coach and safeties coach.

In ’22, the Texans’ defense ranked 10th in passing and tied the Jets for fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the NFL (15).

Danna started his coaching career in 1999 at Central Michigan, followed by Georgia, Central Michigan again, Georgia Southern and James Madison.