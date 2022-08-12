Bills haven't lost a preseason game in nearly 1,450 days

The Bills enter Saturday's game against the Indianapolis Colts having not lost a preseason game in nearly 1,450 days.

Buffalo has won eight preseason games dating to a 28-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 on Aug. 26, 2018, in the "Andy Dalton Appreciation" game. Dalton received a loud and long ovation months after his touchdown pass in the regular season finale against the Baltimore Ravens clinched a playoff spot for the Bills and ended the drought. Bills fans donated $450,000 to the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation in response.

The Bills won the final preseason game in 2018, 28-27 at Chicago, and then went 4-0 in 2019 and 3-0 in 2021. There were no preseason games in 2020.

The Ravens, who extended their preseason winning streak to 21 games with a victory Thursday, are the only team with a longer active winning streak.

Oddly enough, the Colts and Ravens are the only teams the Bills have faced in the preseason, regular season and playoffs in the Sean McDermott era.

McDermott's teams are 10-5 in the preseason since he became coach in 2017.

Preseason success doesn't necessarily translate into wins in the regular season, but winning is always better than losing, right?

McDermott year-by-year in preseason

2017 1-3

2018 2-2

2019 4-0

2020 no preseason games

2021 3-0