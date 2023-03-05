INDIANAPOLIS – If only there wasn’t an NFL draft and the Buffalo Bills could simply utilize Stefon Diggs as their No. 1 recruiter to procure rookie receivers.

“Hey, young fella, this is Stef. Want to move to Buffalo to play with me and Josh Allen?”

It would be a short conversation and a shorter negotiation because, one by one inside the Indiana Convention Center on Friday morning, the perceived top pass-catchers discussed their admiration for Diggs, sometimes unprompted. They want to be his teammate.

USC’s Jordan Addison watched Diggs play high school football in-person in Maryland. … Boston College’s Zay Flowers would “love” to have Diggs as a mentor. … And Penn State’s Parker Washington “would be excited to work with a dude like that.”

One of those players, along with Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba and North Carolina’s Josh Downs, could be the Bills’ first- or second-round choice next month to improve the slot receiver production. But General Manager Brandon Beane will be at the whim of the board – sorry, Stef The Recruiter isn’t an option. The Bills sit at No. 27 and there are other receiver-needy teams (Houston, Seattle, etc.) ahead of them.

The good thing for Beane is this draft doesn’t have the eye-popping talents such as Justin Jefferson in 2020 and Garett Wilson/Chris Olave last year, which can work to the Bills’ benefit.

Since 2015, the Bills have used a top-125 pick on a receiver just once (Zay Jones No. 31 in 2017) although they traded their first-round pick in ’20 to Minnesota for Diggs. But this is the year to prioritize a receiver in the first two rounds. The talent will be on the board.

The Bills must get more production from the slot receiver in 2023. According to charting by The Buffalo News, the Bills’ catches from the slot dropped from 116 in ’21 to 88 last year. To compensate for the departure of Cole Beasley (he eventually returned in December) and the unreliability of Isaiah McKenzie, the Bills moved Diggs inside more often. His catches from the slot more than doubled (16 to 33).

Problem was and will be: When Diggs lines up in the slot, Allen loses his best target from working one half of the field from an outside starting point. Find a reliable slot, and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey can leave Diggs outside or motion him across the formation to dictate matchups.

Addison and Smith-Njigba are first-round projections. The Bills could trade down from No. 27 to select Downs or Flowers or stay put in the second round and select Washington at No. 59.

Here is a look at the five players:

Round 1

Jordan Addison, USC

Won Biletnikoff Award (nation’s best receiver) in 2021 for Pittsburgh (100 catches-1,593 yards-17 touchdowns). … Transferred to USC for one season (59-875-8 in 11 games). … Listed at 6-feet, 180 pounds. … Worked in slot for Pitt, but moved outside for USC. … In ’21, caught nine touchdowns starting from slot. … Caught two touchdowns for USC when starting in backfield.

USC cornerback Mekhi Blackmon didn’t have to play Addison in a game, but did have to cover him in practice last year.

“His route running – he’s really smooth going in and out of his breaks,” Blackmon said. “A really explosive dude. I think he’s going to be good wherever he’s at, inside or outside.”

TCU’s Quentin Johnston could be the first receiver drafted, but Addison should generate consideration because his tape is that good and his skills that versatile. In ’21, he caught passes from eventual first-round pick Kenny Pickett while lined up inside. In ’22, he caught passes from Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams while lined up outside.

“He’s just an all-around player at receiver,” Oregon State cornerback Alex Austin. "He’s somebody who’s fast, quick-twitched and a great route-runner.”

Addison’s pre-snap plan sets up his post-snap win.

“I look at the defender’s leverage and I know where I’m going, but he doesn’t,” he said. “I try to paint a picture that I’m going the opposite way from where I’m really going.”

Where Addison could be going is in the top 20. The Bills would have to trade up to get him, but he might be worth it.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Ended 2021 with Rose Bowl record 347 receiving yards against Utah to finish with school record 1,606 yards (95 catches-nine touchdowns). … Played only three games last year because of hamstring injury (five catches-43 yards). … Listed at 6-foot-1, 193 pounds. … In ’21, scored 75-yard touchdown (68 yards post-catch) starting from left slot. … Scored against Utah on go route from wide left and corner route from left slot.

Smith-Njigba knows how Ohio State’s season would have ended had he stayed healthy.

“Definitely would have won a national championship,” he said.

Bravo to his bravado. Ohio State lost to Georgia in the CFP semifinals without Smith-Njigba. He said he has been 100% for “maybe like two weeks,” but elected not to run the 40-yard dash at the combine.

“Very frustrating last year,” he said. “Never really had an injury that sent me out for games or even practices. But I feel like I’m going to come out a better person and better player.”

A healthy-for-all-of-2022 Smith-Njigba would not be a consideration in the Bills’ selection range – that’s how good his 2021 was for the Buckeyes. He played only 22 college games so he hasn’t seen his performance ceiling yet.

“Smith-Njigba would probably be one that I would think would be a nice complement (for the Bills),” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “If you are looking for somebody who can do some of that in the middle of the field, he gives you that. A really good fit there.”

Round 2

Josh Downs, North Carolina

Totaled 195 catches for 2,364 yards and 19 touchdowns in final two seasons. … Second-team All-America in ’22. … Listed at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds. … Off 11 touchdowns in ’22, 10 came from slot (two right, nine left). … On seven red-zone touchdowns, showed route-running variety. … Lined up on inside of trips look (three receivers) on five touchdowns.

Downs doesn’t lack for confidence.

“When you need a play, go to Josh Downs,” he said. “I would say I’m probably quicker than everybody out there, definitely one of the top guys who are explosive and I have great speed as well. And I can run the whole route tree and have great hands.”

Downs showed all those attributes over the last two seasons for North Carolina. In ’22, he did his best work from the slot.

“I feel like being quick and explosive, the first step is very important for me,” Downs said. “I feel I have an advantage over a lot of (defensive backs) with that first step.”

Downs’ draft position is up for debate. A team could see him as a late first-round selection and feel it can’t trade down any further. Or, on the flip side, a team could believe it can trade down into the early part of the second round and still get Downs.

Zay Flowers, Boston College

Two-time, first-team All-ACC for Eagles. … Last year, caught 78 passes for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns, setting school record for touchdown catches (previous record was 12). … Listed at 5-foot-9½, 182 pounds. … Quick feet allowed to use inside-outside move to score first touchdown from right slot. … Forced three missed tackles on 18-yard TD (bunch right formation). … Scored touchdowns on deep/shallow crossers, post-corner/corner-post, post, motion into flat.

Flowers estimated he played 75% of his snaps outside last year. If drafted by the Bills, he might be a 75% slot player. But that versatility aids any offense. His 47-yard touchdown from the right slot was a post route when he used his speed to split two defenders.

“I love Zay Flowers,” Jeremiah said. “I know he’s not the biggest guy in the world, but he is a clone to TY Hilton. I think he’s a great player. I think he’s going to go somewhere into the late first, early second.”

Jeremiah said Flowers have similar heights (both 5-9½), weights (Hilton 183, Flowers 182) and wingspans (Flowers 73½ inches, Hilton 73⅛). Hilton has 638 catches (53 touchdowns) in 146 games.

Flowers credited former Boston College offensive coordinator John McNulty for record-setting season.

“He allowed me to move to different spots,” Flowers said. “He gave me chances to make plays and also the quarterbacks gave me chances. Being able to move and learn different positions, I think that would help anybody so that would give me a boost.”

Parker Washington, Penn State

Caught 146 passes for 1,920 yards and 12 touchdowns in three seasons (32 games). … Listed at 5-foot-10, 210 pounds. … Showed good high-point/jump-ball ability, including on touchdown (slot right). … Broke two tackles after running quick slant from wide left. … Scored 41-yard touchdown on slant from left slot.

The way Penn State tight end Brenton Strange sees it, Washington could also be productive on handoffs.

“Very stout lower body,” Strange said. “(Teams) are getting a guy who I think can do it all.”

The missed tackles forced by Washington litter his 2022 highlight tape. He doesn’t run away from contact.

Washington said his favorite two routes are the fade from the slot and “any option route,” that gives him the chance to read the defense and choose his route.

“It comes with all the reps and continuing to get better in practice and watching film,” he said. “The preparation helps you during your game reps.”

Said Maryland cornerback Ja’Korian Bennett: “He’s a savvy, quick slot receiver. He’s great after the catch when they throw him a slant or an out route. He’s definitely an explosive, dynamic receiver.”