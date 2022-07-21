Bills have under-the-radar competition brewing at training camp for return jobs

The Buffalo Bills don’t have an overwhelming number of jobs that are wide open come the start of training camp Sunday.

Sure, by now, you’ve heard there will be a competition for the team’s punter position, along with the usual battles for backup spots across the roster, particularly at wide receiver, offensive line, linebacker and cornerback.

A pair of important jobs have flown somewhat under the radar, though, when projecting what the Bills’ lineup will look like come Sept. 8 for the much-anticipated season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

If you had to pick right now, there is no clear-cut favorite for who will handle returning both kicks and punts in the regular season. That’s not to say there aren’t candidates. That group includes – primarily – Isaiah McKenzie, Marquez Stevenson, Khalil Shakir and Tavon Austin.

The good news is, with the team holding a competition between Matt Araiza and Matt Haack for the punter job, there will be plenty of return opportunities.

“One of the cool things about having two punters, they've been punting a lot, so those returners, we're also charting all those guys' returns, but they've gotten a ton of live-leg work, and both left-footed punters, so that's tougher for returners,” new special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley said during the spring. “So those guys have been getting a bunch of live-leg catches both in the period, during warmup, we're filming those and charting those. They're all having the opportunity to get live-leg work and we'll just keep letting those guys compete and sort itself out.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Bills had tremendous stability at returner in 2019-20 with Andre Roberts handling the job. He made the Pro Bowl in both years, returning a combined 57 punts for 509 yards and 57 kicks for 1,625 yards. Although he didn’t reach the end zone, Roberts could be trusted to almost always make the right decision with the football. Replacing him last year proved to be a challenge.

Here is a closer look at each of the candidates for the upcoming season:

Isaiah McKenzie: He inherited most of Roberts’ work last season. McKenzie led the Bills with 24 kick returns for 584 yards and 19 punt returns for a 7.7-yard average. His kick-return average ranked sixth in the NFL. He did not have enough punt returns to qualify among the league leaders, but his average would have been tied for 14th if he did. McKenzie made a bad mistake when he lost a fumble on a kick return shortly before halftime in a Week 11 game against Indianapolis, leading to an easy Colts’ touchdown in what became the Bills’ biggest loss of the season. He was benched after that, and missed the next two games as a healthy inactive. McKenzie would return just two more punts the rest of the season, but did regain the team’s kick-returner job by the time the playoffs rolled around.

Marquez Stevenson: After the Bills benched McKenzie, they turned to Stevenson, a rookie sixth-round draft pick out of Houston in 2021 who missed the beginning of his professional season because of a foot injury. Stevenson returned 14 punts for 132 yards – a healthy average of 9.4 yards per attempt – and seven kicks for 165 yards, an average of 23.6 yards. He, too, had issues with ball security, fumbling twice in five games. Just one game after replacing McKenzie, the Bills benched Stevenson for the Monday night home game against the New England Patriots in the extreme wind. “I wanted to put a guy back there that I trusted and was going to make good decisions with the ball,” head coach Sean McDermott said at the time. Stevenson was inactive for the Bills’ last three games, including the two postseason contests.

Khalil Shakir: A rookie fifth-round draft pick from Boise State, Shakir has some return experience. He returned 24 punts in college for 180 yards and eight kicks for 190 yards. In what could be a good sign, he returned nine punts as a senior in 2021 for 115 yards – a strong average of 12.8 yards per return.

Tavon Austin: At one point in time, the 32-year-old Austin was one of the game’s most dangerous punt returners. From 2013-16, he returned at least 33 punts in each season, including an NFL-best 44 in 2016. He has three career punt-return touchdowns. Austin, however, has only returned five punts the past two seasons combined, and hasn’t returned a single kickoff since the 2017 season. Other than as a rookie in 2013, when he had 18 kick returns, Austin has never been much of a kick returner, having failed to top three return attempts in any other season of his career.

The field: Could another player step up to claim one of the return jobs? It’s possible, but not probable. The Bills have used safety Micah Hyde as their punt returner when the primary objective is to cleanly field the ball. It’s always a bit of a risk to have Hyde back to return punts, though, and it’s clearly something the team would prefer to avoid. … Receiver Jamison Crowder had at least 27 punt returns for Washington in three straight seasons from 2015-17, including an average of 12.1 yards per return with a touchdown in 2016, but hasn’t had an attempt in the past three years. … Running backs James Cook and Devin Singletary each have limited experience returning kicks in college, but Singletary hasn’t done it since entering the NFL in 2019, and it would be a stretch to think either is seriously in the running for that job.