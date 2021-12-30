Bills have no players on Covid list for first time since Nov. 2

The Bills have zero players on the Reserve/Covid-19 list for the first time since Nov. 2 after Friday's moves.
The Bills activated offensive lineman Cody Ford, cornerback Cam Lewis and practice squad tight end Quintin Morris.
The team also released RB Antonio Williams from the practice squad.
The Bills had a pretty full day of practice Thursday.
Defensive tackle Vernon Butler (illness Wednesday), wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee) and running back Taiwan Jones (knee) did not practice.
Defensive end Mario Addison (forearm) was limited as were defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) and safety Jordan Poyer (shoulder), who waearing a red non-contact jersey.
