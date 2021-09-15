Bills have ninth oldest roster in NFL; Tampa Bay is the oldest

“I think a lot of our core players are young,” said General Manager Brandon Beane after the final roster cuts were made. “I think we saved a couple vets on the D-line. And then we've got some vets at safety, but I think we're obviously young at linebacker, and most of our D line is fairly young.

“Stefon Diggs had a career year last year, Cole Beasley had a career year, Josh Allen had a career year,” Beane said. “Until you start to see them plateau and go that way, you're going to assume that they're going to at least get a little bit better. And so we feel good about our core. And I'd say overall, I don't feel like most of the core guys that we built this around, have plateaued or are sure not heading south.”

Indeed, the players who the Bills hope will form the core of the defense for many years are young. The best player on defense, cornerback Tre’Davious White, still is just 26. So is Matt Milano. Tremaine Edmunds is 23. The Bills hope Ed Oliver (23) and Greg Rousseau (21) will become star players.

Even though Edmunds is in his fourth NFL season, he's still the sixth youngest player on the active roster.