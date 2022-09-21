Bills have lengthy injury report on short week ahead of facing Dolphins

The Bills' first injury report of the week was a long one. The team held a walkthrough on Wednesday on a short week ahead of traveling to Miami.

Cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), safety Micah Hyde (neck), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and tight end Dawson Knox (foot) did not participate in the walkthrough. Jackson, Hyde and Phillips all left Monday's game against the Titans and were eventually ruled out. Both Jackson and Hyde went to the hospital to have their respective neck injuries further evaluated.

Wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), center Mitch Morse (elbow), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), safety Jordan Poyer (foot) and defensive tackle Tim Settle (calf) were all limited. This was a positive trend for Oliver, who did not practice at all last week with an ankle injury that he suffered in the season opener.

Linebacker Matt Milano (neck) and cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm) were both listed on the report as full participants. Milano also left Monday's game with a stinger.