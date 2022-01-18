Bills' Harrison Phillips wins $5,000 in Walter Payton Man of the Year Charity Challenge

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips won $5,000 for charity after finishing in third place in online fan voting in the Walter Payton Man of the Year “Charity Challenge,” a social media campaign tied to the NFL’s annual award for community service.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu receives $25,000 for finishing in first place, while Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore gets $10,000 for second place. There were more than 2.9 million votes cast by NFL fans for the nominees of all 32 teams.

The NFL revealed the nominees for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award on Dec. 7. Each receives a $40,000 donation in their name from the NFL Foundation and Nationwide to the charity of their choice. The overall winner is determined by a panel of judges, including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and past recipients of the award. The winner is announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 10.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

Phillips does the majority of his philanthropic work through The Playmakers Organization, which supports at-risk and special needs children.

“Obviously, you guys know who I am as a person,” Phillips said last week, after encouraging Bills fans to continue tweeting votes. “None of this is because I want my name in first place. It’s because I can bring a lot more awareness to the individuals and groups that I work with and there’s a financial contribution that can come to my foundation if I happen to win the fan vote. And I know that’ll go to really, really good work here in Western New York.”

