Bills' Harrison Phillips says he'll 'work through' playing with torn knee ligament

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips doesn’t get much credit.
“In our defense, our nose guard, our one technique, it’s not a very glorious position,” Phillips said during a recent interview with The Buffalo News. “But it’s super, super important. I’ve described it before as the fire hydrant at the dog show. Somebody’s got to be it.”
Phillips, who has started the last three games in place of Star Lotulelei, who remains out on the reserve/Covid-19 list, played his best ball of the season in the Bills’ 31-6 victory against the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving in the Superdome, according to the analytics website Pro Football Focus.
Phillips played 35 snaps on defense (61%), tying Ed Oliver for the team lead among defensive tackles, and finished with two tackles. He is the Bills' highest-graded defensive tackle overall and against the run this season, per PFF, and has played the second-most snaps after Oliver, an impressive feat considering he is working with one good leg.
Phillips has twice torn the ACL in his left knee – as a sophomore at Stanford in 2015 and again in his second season with the Bills in 2019. He injured the same knee in this year’s second preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 21.
Without providing specifics of the injury in August, coach Sean McDermott had said Phillips could be sidelined "for a while."
“I tore my PCL,” Phillips said. “But it definitely could have been a lot worse. And I was able to work myself to be ready for Week 1 with Star being out, then got a couple more weeks of rest and now I’m starting to really feel like myself again.”
The posterior cruciate ligament affects stability in the knee, but injuries do not always require surgery.
As far as how it affects his mobility, Phillips said: “It’s something I work through.”
Phillips’ ability to soldier on has been crucial from the outset for the Bills, who have not only been without Lotulelei for the last three weeks, but are also missing defensive tackle Justin Zimmer, who was placed on injured reserve Nov. 11 with a season-ending knee injury.
Phillips’ overall grade ranks 14th out of 131 NFL defensive tackles this season, according to PFF, and ninth out of 135 in run defense. His pass rush rates have been subpar.
“I think he’s done a good job,” McDermott said. “He’s a hard worker for us, one of our leaders, comes out every week and gives it all he’s got. I think he carries a lot of respect on this football team because of the way he approaches his day-in and day-out routine.”
The 6-foot-3, 307-pound defensive tackle is in the final year of his rookie contract after being drafted with a third-round pick (96th overall) in 2018.
Support Local Journalism
Phillips, 25, appeared in all 16 games as a rookie but played in just three games his second season before again tearing his ACL. He started three of 12 games last season, but still wasn’t quite himself.
Phillips said reinjuring the knee in the preseason was “terrible.”
“I have like PTSD; went back to some really bad places,” Phillips said. “That’s how that thing kind of is. You always expect the worst and immediately jump ship, so luckily it wasn’t as bad as it could have been.”
This season, he has 22 tackles and two quarterback hits in eight games, with three starts.
Phillips said he’s still improving as a player.
“Every year that I play in the league I feel more and more comfortable,” Phillips said. “I still don’t believe that I’ve hit my ceiling yet. Last year was difficult for a bazillion reasons, but No. 1, coming off the double knee surgery, so I didn’t really feel like myself there until really those last six, seven, eight games and through the playoffs, I started playing a lot better. We kind of had some time off. And then this offseason everything was going great, training camp was going great, and then I had the PCL.
“That’s just how the NFL is. It ebbs and flows. Real high highs and real low lows. And I’m fortunate to be healthy and able to contribute to our defense.”
Phillips had his most productive game of the season from a statistical standpoint in the Bills’ 41-15 loss to Indianapolis on Nov. 21, recording a season-high seven tackles while playing a season-high 54 defensive snaps (78%).
But traditional statistics, for interior defensive linemen, can be deceiving; the Bills were dominated on the ground as Jonathan Taylor scored five total touchdowns with four rushing scores.
The defensive line needed, and had, a major bounce-back performance days later against the shorthanded Saints, who were without their top two running backs, Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.
Tony Jones Jr. and Ty Montgomery combined for 41 rushing yards on 22 carries, an average of 1.9 yards per touch.
“For us to come up short the way we did (against the Colts), it can be demoralizing,” defensive end Mario Addison said. “But I’ve been in this league a long time. I’ve kicked a lot of (butt), and I’ve gotten my (butt) kicked, too. That’s just the nature of the beast, but you got to flush that and do it all over again. And everybody had a great mindset going into this game. We were just ready and we showed them when we got out there.”
Phillips knows there will be far more difficult challenges in the weeks ahead.
“We need to be able to run the football and defend the run in November and December and into the playoffs,” Phillips said, “and we’ve been working since April making sure that happens. I feel very lucky to try to help every time I can.”