Bills' Harrison Phillips says he'll 'work through' playing with torn knee ligament

Phillips had his most productive game of the season from a statistical standpoint in the Bills’ 41-15 loss to Indianapolis on Nov. 21, recording a season-high seven tackles while playing a season-high 54 defensive snaps (78%).

But traditional statistics, for interior defensive linemen, can be deceiving; the Bills were dominated on the ground as Jonathan Taylor scored five total touchdowns with four rushing scores.

The defensive line needed, and had, a major bounce-back performance days later against the shorthanded Saints, who were without their top two running backs, Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.

Tony Jones Jr. and Ty Montgomery combined for 41 rushing yards on 22 carries, an average of 1.9 yards per touch.

“For us to come up short the way we did (against the Colts), it can be demoralizing,” defensive end Mario Addison said. “But I’ve been in this league a long time. I’ve kicked a lot of (butt), and I’ve gotten my (butt) kicked, too. That’s just the nature of the beast, but you got to flush that and do it all over again. And everybody had a great mindset going into this game. We were just ready and we showed them when we got out there.”

Phillips knows there will be far more difficult challenges in the weeks ahead.