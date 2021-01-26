 Skip to main content
Bills' Harrison Phillips named finalist for NFLPA community service award
Bills' Harrison Phillips named finalist for NFLPA community service award

  • Updated
Bills Colts

Buffalo Bills player Harrison Phillips blocks on an extra point attempt against the Indianapolis Colts during the first quarter at Bills Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips has been named one of five finalists for the NFL Players Association Alan Page Community Award, the highest honor the players union can bestow on a player.

He is joined by Geno Atkins (Cincinnati Bengals), Kevin Byard (Tennessee Titans), Hayden Hurst (Atlanta Falcons) and Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs). The finalists were selected from the weekly NFLPA Community MVP honorees. 

The winner is scheduled to be announced Feb. 4 at the NFLPA's annual Super Bowl news conference and will receive a $100,000 donation to his foundation or charity of choice. Each of the finalists receives $10,000. The winner is determined by a league-wide vote of players. 

Phillips was named the Week 5 NFLPA Community MVP for an event in which he rented out a drive-in movie theater for more than 200 families with children who have special needs and developmental challenges.

