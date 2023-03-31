Bills safety Damar Hamlin told President Biden during a White House visit Thursday that he is "feeling great" and when asked if thought he would play again, Hamlin said, "Yeah, I think so."

The White House released a short video Friday of Hamlin and his family interacting with the president.

Hamlin had two No. 3 Bills jerseys and autographed one for Biden and had Biden autograph one for him.

In the video, Biden asks Hamlin, "How you feeling?"

Hamlin: "Feeling great."

Biden: "Good."

Hamlin: "I'm glad to be here."

Biden: "Do you think you'll be able to play?"

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Hamlin: "Yeah, I think so."

Biden: "Good, I hope so."

Hamlin: "God willing."

Damar, you've made me – and your country – proud. Looking forward to watching you lead the way back on the field. pic.twitter.com/ljROej9NBe — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2023

At the NFL owners meetings this week, GM Brandon Beane said he had been in regular contact with Hamlin, and they spoke as recently as last week.

Hamlin, who turned 25 this week, has not been cleared to play as he continues to undergo testing and rehab.

In a tweet Thursday, Biden said “Hamlin’s courage, resilience, and spirit inspired the American people. And what’s more: he turned recovery into action – and our country is better for it.”

It was a pleasure & an honor meeting you today. I know your time is precious and I wouldn’t waste a second of it! Our conversations were valuable.. 🫶🏾 #UncleJoe https://t.co/Oy7KR3Lk9E — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) March 30, 2023

The White House said in a statement that Hamlin's efforts during his recovery had helped to “make life-saving technologies more widely available.” Biden had previously spoken by phone with Hamlin’s parents while visiting Cincinnati on Jan. 4, two days after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in which Hamlin was injured and while Hamlin was in the hospital.

In a tweet after the video was posted, Jordon Rooney, who has served as Hamlin’s spokesman, wrote: “We had a great time at the White House! For the record, Damar is still going through testing and there hasn’t been a decision yet on if he will play.”