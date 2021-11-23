Bills guard Jon Feliciano gives back for Thanksgiving while still on injured reserve

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In another year, Feliciano said his teammates would have joined him to help hand out everything. However, with Covid-19 cases on the rise in Erie County, Feliciano felt the best way to balance giving back while minimizing risk was to represent the group.

“Everyone wanted to come out,” he said. “But I was just like, ‘Guys, we’ve had so many guys out.’ And I’m on I.R. and I’m vaccinated. … Even though it was me out here, the whole O-line was a part of this. And that was really important.”

The event also had an especially deep connection for Feliciano, who experienced homelessness growing up. One time around the holidays while he was in high school particularly shaped him.

“There was a moment where in my junior year I was homeless, and I didn't really have food,” Feliciano said. “My basketball coach and the (athletic director) at the time, they just handed me a Publix gift card, and it had X amount of money on it. And to be able to go home and eat and feed my people that I was around, that stayed with me.”

Once he got to the NFL, he started looking for ways to give back. Feliciano was drafted by the Raiders, where he saw teammate Donald Penn get all the offensive linemen involved in his community efforts. They would hand out turkeys and pies as a group.