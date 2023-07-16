David Edwards got firsthand experience on the not-for-long nature of the NFL over the past year.

Edwards started 21 games for the Los Angeles Rams on their march to the Super Bowl championship in the 2021 season.

The Rams went 12-5, then won four playoff games to claim the title at home in SoFi Stadium over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Edwards was entering his contract year in 2022. It was looking as if Los Angeles could be his long-term home.

But he suffered two concussions in a three-week span early in the season and played only four games for the Rams last year. And everything that could go wrong for the Rams did go wrong. Los Angeles finished 5-12, which meant wholesale changes for 2023.

The Rams moved on from Edwards. He signed a one-year free-agent contract with the Buffalo Bills in March.

Edwards’ takeaway on going from first to almost worst?

“I think I learned an appreciation for those good times,” Edwards said after a spring practice in Orchard Park. “Trying to work with people and being positive and solution-oriented when things are bad, like last year, is so important. I think that season going from the Super Bowl to 5-12, just in life, will serve me well, because I know what it’s like to be at the top and I know what it’s like to be at the bottom.

“Doing it with good people, being solution-oriented and being positive is the only way to do it.”

That’s the kind of outlook the Bills value in building their locker-room culture.

Buffalo knew what kind of person they were getting in Edwards, because Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer coached in Los Angeles in 2019 and 2020.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Edwards was a fifth-round pick out of Wisconsin in 2019. He played 53 games for Los Angeles, starting 45.

Edwards gives the Bills more veteran insurance at guard, behind the top three of Connor McGovern, O’Cyrus Torrence and Ryan Bates. Edwards will compete with veterans Ike Boettger and Greg Mancz and rookie seventh-round pick Nick Broeker for probably one or two spots on the 53-man roster.

Edwards played tackle exclusively in college and credits Kromer’s philosophy of cross-training linemen at multiple positions with making him an NFL-caliber lineman.

“That was a huge reason why I’m here,” Edwards said. “I got to LA and he was like, ‘You’re going to learn everything.’ That was kind of a shock. That was so huge for my career, learning both tackles, both guards. I really found a home at guard in 2020. The success I’ve had thus far in my career I really attribute to him.”

Edwards has played all but 18 of his 2,303 snaps at left guard in the last three seasons. As a rookie, he had 542 snaps at right guard and saw limited duty at left guard and a handful of snaps at right tackle.

Kromer believes leverage is generated from the ground up, with the feet anchored in order to lift and displace the defensive linemen. Being a tall guard, it helped Edwards play with more power as a pro.

“I couldn’t agree more,” Edwards said. “The way he teaches pass pro in particular, getting your hands on guys immediately, eliminating space, that was for me, a taller guy with a little more length, so important. As a guard, you’re able to get on down-linemen quicker, use your hands and your length immediately. Get your feet on people.”

“The attention to detail on being fundamentally sound with your hands and your feet in pass pro and the run game are so key and critical,” Edwards said.

Edwards’ contract year didn’t work out well in Los Angeles. He’s healthy and participated fully in spring practices. In reuniting with Kromer, he has as good a chance as he could ask for to reestablish himself with another team.

“He’s been a critical factor at the left guard spot for us for a long period of time,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “(The Bills are) getting a great player, great person, great athleticism, for the size that he plays with, on the inside.”