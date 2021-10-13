Bills' Greg Rousseau wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week award

Buffalo Bills rookie defensive end Greg Rousseau has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in Buffalo’s 38-20 win over Kansas City.

Rousseau intercepted Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter, one of four takeaways for the Bills on Sunday. The defensive end also had a sack, five tackles, a quarterback hit and a tackle for loss. On the interception, his first, Rousseau first tipped the pass from Mahomes, who was looking for Mecole Hardman.

“I saw that it might have been a quick pass, and they (coaches) always tell us hands up late, and when the ball comes off the QB’s hands, we put our hands up,” he said after the game. “So, just followed through with that, and I was able to tip it up. And I was looking at the ball – I felt like it was up there for years – but it came down, made the pick.”

It’s been a streak of weekly honors for the Bills, with quarterback Josh Allen winning AFC Offensive Player of the Week after the Week 3 win over Washington, and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds winning on the defensive side for his Week 4 game against the Texans.

Rousseau is also just one of five Bills rookies to win a weekly award, and joins linebacker Cornelius Bennett, who won in Week 16 of 1987, among rookies to win the defensive honor.