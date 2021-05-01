Bills' Greg Rousseau opted out at Miami to spare mom from pandemic

Greg Rousseau’s mom never knew her father, a doctor in her native Haiti who became sick and died when she was 4 years old.
But stories of his exploits inspired her to become a nurse.
And her struggles as a front-line caregiver during the Covid-19 pandemic, along with a series of discussions with family and trusted advisers, compelled Greg to sacrifice his college football career in an effort to ensure his mom didn’t meet a similar fate.
“When he signed with an agent, I had my wife stay home and from there I was able to take care of the bills, basically,” said Greg’s father, Oskal Rousseau, a mechanic who works on ambulances and fire trucks for the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department. “Basically, by him opting out, that gave us an opportunity to have my wife stay home so she didn’t have to be at the front line of the pandemic.”
In what he’s called the “hardest decision I ever made in my life,” Greg Rousseau, a defensive end who was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the 30th overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night, chose to forgo playing for the University of Miami in 2020, which he felt not only protected his health and professional career, but was in the best interest of his family.
Painful as it was, forfeiting the remainder of his college eligibility allowed Rousseau to sign with revered agent Drew Rosenhaus, and the influx of money as he prepared for the draft allowed Anne Rousseau to leave her job as an intensive care nurse at Florida Medical Center in Broward County, where for months patients poured into the 12-bed ICU and left in body bags.
“It was a decision that was made in a very short period of time, where Florida was getting hit a little bit harder,” Anne Rousseau said, “and me being in the ICU, I didn’t see patients get well. Other units, you see the patients leave. But my unit, I was only seeing the worst part of it. And I was shocked by what I saw. I didn’t handle it mentally the way that some people handled it, most people are handling it. Not everybody can do this. And I did my part. But I could not continue.
“I wasn’t feeling well before all the Covid, and then I was having trouble with the mask. I couldn’t breathe. I’m not as young as the other nurses and I wasn’t handling it physically or emotionally well. And so I didn’t retire. But I needed a break. I had health issues. And it allowed me to step out temporarily, so that I could regain my footing.”
Greg had essentially played just one season at Miami after breaking his ankle in the second game of his freshman year in 2018. The next season, he dominated, forcing his way into the starting lineup after five games and piling up 15½ sacks, the second-most in the nation behind Ohio State’s Chase Young, who had 16½ and last spring was drafted No. 2 overall by Washington.
Rousseau, at 6-foot-7 and 266 pounds, is chiseled like a Greek statue and noted for his long stride and 34¾-inch wingspan, greater than both Young and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Joey Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in 2019.
Rousseau might have been among the top picks in the draft, as well, had he played last season and come close to matching the production from his breakout redshirt freshman campaign. But the lack of significant college experience, the year away from football and a mediocre performance at Miami’s pro day caused his stock to tumble.
“I remember how nervous Greg was (when he opted out),” Miami coach Manny Diaz said. “He was torn, you could tell. It was a hard decision. And we have to put it in proper context, because now we have hindsight where we played a full season. But we didn’t have any idea back when this happened what was coming. There was so much uncertainty.
“I told him we were supporting him 100%, whatever he wanted, because we just felt like that was the right thing to do given the situation at the time. We told him he’d always be a Hurricane and he’s always one of the guys and we love him. Greg is one of the best people you’ll ever meet. And as a coach, you’re lucky to have that guy be around your program for however long you had him.”
Rousseau ended up being the fourth defensive end drafted.
Jaelen Phillips, who transferred from UCLA to Miami in 2019 and took Rousseau’s number when he opted out, was selected by the Miami Dolphins at No. 18.
Michigan’s Kwity Paye went to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 21.
And Houston’s Payton Turner was taken by the New Orleans Saints at No. 28.
“Drew Rosenhaus told us it was going to be a tight one,” said Rousseau’s high school coach, Dennis Marroquin, who accompanied the family at the draft in Cleveland. “My heart just hurt when he said that. And he just said, ‘Stay positive. We’ve just got to see what happens.’”
Buffalo roots
Anne Rousseau, a teenager in the 1980s, immigrated from Haiti to New York City, where she lived with a cousin, then moved in with her brother in Buffalo after he married a fellow Haitian immigrant who had been adopted by local missionaries.
Anne said she attended Tonawanda High School for about six months before relocating back to New York City, where she met her husband, another fellow Haitian, in 1989, when they were seniors in high school.
After graduation and the birth of their first child, Ricky, the young family returned to Buffalo, where they remained from 1992 to ’96, in the midst of the Bills’ run to four consecutive Super Bowls.
“It was a great team,” Oskal said. “Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas.”
Anne attended Buffalo Vocational Technical Center, which operated in the building formerly known as East High School, and became a licensed practical nurse. She worked at McCauley Residence, a nursing home on the campus of Kenmore Mercy Hospital.
Oskal attended Erie Community College, where he received his ASE certification for diesel mechanics, awarded by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence.
The couple had a second son, Marvyn, and married at Buffalo City Hall.
In 1996, they moved to South Florida, where both of their mothers lived, and welcomed two more children, Gregory and Jonathan.
The boys grew to love football by playing Madden on Xbox, and would team up while playing outside, taking on all comers in the neighborhood.
“We’d go out on the field and play together, really push and motivate each other,” said Marvyn, who is four years older than Greg. “We really wanted one of us to make it. We trained all the time together. We’re a very close-knit family.
“My mom and dad, they had a foundation of discipline. They wanted us to be disciplined kids. They didn’t let us slack off in school. Education was paramount. Character was paramount. Football reinforced it. However, football was a privilege. You don’t get the grades, you don’t do the right things in school, you don’t act accordingly, you don’t get to play football.”
Marvyn, who serves in the Coast Guard, played cornerback for Division II Oklahoma Panhandle State. But he was dismayed by the lack of exposure he received in high school and set out to ensure Greg had every opportunity to impress Division I college scouts.
He connected his brother with Marroquin, then the well-known head coach at Champagnat Catholic School in Hialeah, Fla., and founder of the elite Florida Fire 7-on-7 program, which counts numerous NFL alumni, including Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and running back Zack Moss.
Champagnat is 40 miles from the Rousseau family’s home in Coconut Creek.
No matter.
‘An absolute machine’
Greg awoke each morning for two years at 4 a.m. and hopped a train to school, using the countless hours commuting to advance his studies with virtual classes.
“Instead of just playing on his phone, he was taking care of his classwork,” said Hector Clavijo III, the current head coach at Champagnat and then an assistant coach at the school.
The extra course load allowed Greg to graduate early and join the Hurricanes in time for spring practice in 2018.
“He’s really hardworking,” Anne said. “Since he was little, everything he does, he wants to do it well. I appreciated that about him because I’m like that, too. Every little thing has to be done perfectly if he can do it. He’s been a mature kid forever.”
Greg played safety and wide receiver at Champagnat, winning a state championship as a senior.
But the Miami coaches pegged him as a defensive end, albeit a project with high upside, and he worked to bulk up, putting on 30 pounds between the end of high school and start of his redshirt freshman year.
Rousseau finished the season with 54 tackles, including 19½ for loss and those eyepopping 15½ sacks in 13 games. He also had two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and batted down a pass on the way to being named first-team All-ACC and the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Much of his production came from the interior, where he lined up in sub-packages and roared past centers and guards, as well as on extra-effort plays, when he’d chase down quarterbacks who held the ball too long, as opposed to beating tackles with speed and bending around the edge, which some analysts have considered a knock against his pro potential.
“It’s funny how people diminish what a great thing effort is,” Miami defensive line coach Todd Stroud said. “Effort is probably 90% of the position. If you have that ingrained in you and you’ll play hard, good things will happen. And it’ll happen for him because that’s one thing that he will do. He’ll certainly play hard every snap.”
Motivation isn’t a question.
Rousseau had been a Florida State fan as a kid and attended a football camp in Tallahassee, but the school never offered him a scholarship.
In 2019, Rousseau racked up four sacks in a game against the Seminoles.
“For the teams that passed up on him, especially the teams that play him twice, ooh, it’s bad news for them,” Marvyn said. “It’s bad news for the Dolphins, the Patriots and the Jets. They should have drafted linemen, because they’re going to need them.
“Greg’s not a drinker. He’s not a smoker. He’s not a partier. He doesn’t go out. The dude just sits at home. He’s like a robot. And once he goes out on the field, it’s game on. The dude’s as solid as they come. I’ve never seen anything like it. Greg’s priority is football, man. Y’all are going to see. That dude’s a machine. An absolute machine.”
‘Like a storybook’
The draft began at 8 p.m. Thursday in Cleveland.
Rousseau waited in the green room for nearly four long hours with his parents, brothers and two childhood coaches until being selected by Buffalo at 11:51 p.m.
“Greg at one point, when we started this process, he was like a (potential) top 5 (pick) and then things just unraveled from there, so of course I’m sure he felt bad,” Anne said. “He’s only 21 years old. He was maybe a little nervous at the end because it was a long night.”
The decision to opt out from playing in the 2020 season may have cost Rousseau upward of $20 million, according to spotrac.com's projected contracts for top-five picks, compared to where he was drafted.
Rousseau cheered when Phillips, who stepped into the starting lineup and took his jersey number at Miami, became the first defensive end drafted.
He otherwise remained stoic until his name was called.
“I got a little emotional at one point,” Marroquin said. “Just seeing him sitting there and waiting and waiting and seeing other people pass that I know that he’s better than. I was like, 'OK.' But he still had his smile. He was confident. And look, his teammate from Miami went before him and he was so excited for him. That’s the type of kid he is. And at the end of the day, what God wanted is what’s going to happen.”
The Bills phoned Rosenhaus once the first round wound into the mid-20s, telling him they intended to select Rousseau if he was still available when they picked at No. 30.
He remained on the board.
“It’s safe to say he would not have been the 30th pick in the draft if he’d have played football this year,” Diaz said. “But things happen for a reason.”
“It ended up working out kind of like a storybook for him,” Stroud said.
With the Bills on the clock, Anne’s smartwatch lit up with a call from the 716 area code.
For a moment, she thought it might have been a family member who lives in Western New York. Her brother still calls Buffalo home.
She answered the phone.
“I’m standing there and I’m seeing her eyes glow,” Marroquin said. “And I was like, ‘Whoa. There it is.’”
“It’s a moment I’m going to remember for the rest of my life,” Greg said.
The Bills called his mom first.
They were bringing her boy home.
“God works in mysterious ways,” Anne said. “We’re praying hard for Greg to be successful and we’re very grateful to the Buffalo Bills that they picked him up. It’s very special to me. When I can, I plan to come to many games.
“I can’t wait to see Buffalo again.”