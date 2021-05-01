Bills' Greg Rousseau opted out at Miami to spare mom from pandemic

“It was a decision that was made in a very short period of time, where Florida was getting hit a little bit harder,” Anne Rousseau said, “and me being in the ICU, I didn’t see patients get well. Other units, you see the patients leave. But my unit, I was only seeing the worst part of it. And I was shocked by what I saw. I didn’t handle it mentally the way that some people handled it, most people are handling it. Not everybody can do this. And I did my part. But I could not continue.

“I wasn’t feeling well before all the Covid, and then I was having trouble with the mask. I couldn’t breathe. I’m not as young as the other nurses and I wasn’t handling it physically or emotionally well. And so I didn’t retire. But I needed a break. I had health issues. And it allowed me to step out temporarily, so that I could regain my footing.”

Greg had essentially played just one season at Miami after breaking his ankle in the second game of his freshman year in 2018. The next season, he dominated, forcing his way into the starting lineup after five games and piling up 15½ sacks, the second-most in the nation behind Ohio State’s Chase Young, who had 16½ and last spring was drafted No. 2 overall by Washington.