Greg Rousseau entered the Buffalo Bills’ Week 9 game last year against the New York Jets accurately labeled as an on-the-rise pass rusher. He had 4½ sacks in the first seven games, eclipsing his rookie total of four.

But a backfield cut block while in run pursuit equaled a high ankle sprain that cost him the rest of that game (a Bills loss) and the next three games (1-2 record).

Rousseau, a defensive end, finished with eight sacks, tied for the team lead with Von Miller, but it was a what-might-have-been situation. Without the injury, he should have reached 10-12 sacks.

As he prepares for the start of his third NFL training camp next month, Rousseau has used the offseason to focus on his pre-injury production as a reason for optimism.

“The way I started the year, that’s how I envisioned playing,” he told The Buffalo News earlier this month at Miller’s pass-rush summit in suburban Las Vegas.

Through four games, Rousseau’s four sacks ranked tied for fifth in the NFL. Yes, he was benefiting from having Miller lined up opposite him, but Rousseau was winning his matchups, too.

Was Rousseau ever right after the ankle injury?

“I was alright,” he said. “The whole second half (of the season), I was fighting back to get my ankle (to 100%). It’s part of the game. You have to fight through injuries and put it all on the line for your team.”

By the time Rousseau returned, Miller was done for the season with a knee injury.

Per game charting by The News, Rousseau finished with 27 “disruptions” (combined sacks, knockdowns and pressures) in 15 regular-season/playoff games.

“Just growth in so many different areas,” defensive line coach Eric Washington said. “I challenged Greg to improve and increase his production in a lot of areas and he basically met every benchmark I had for him. I can’t state how much he’s done in such a short period of time and he’s only going into his third year.”

Entering this season, Rousseau doesn’t feel he belongs in the category/discussion of breakout players.

“I really felt I did (break out) last year,” he said. “I don’t feel like I’m a new player trying to get my feet under me. I’m still hungry and humble and know there are ways for me to get better.”

Improved how?

“Just getting better in every aspect,” Rousseau said. “Being a better pass rusher. Being a better run stopper. You can never get stagnant or complacent. There is always something to work on. Once you’re not trying to get better, something’s (wrong).”

Part of the getting better process is continuing to talk pass-rush moves with Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Because Rousseau (6-foot-6, 266 pounds) and Crosby (6-5, 255) have similar builds, they can relate to the importance of bending around the corner against offensive tackles instead of presenting a big target to be neutralized.

“I talk to Maxx a lot,” Rousseau said. “The energy he plays with, his rush track – I pick his brain and he’s somebody I lean on. He’s a taller guy, too, and he’s obviously super athletic. The way he plays, I kind of embody those characteristics.”

Rousseau wants to achieve the key characteristic of Crosby’s game: His production (37½ sacks in four years).

If the Bills are as productive offensively as last year, Rousseau will get pass-rush – and sack – opportunities.

“I want to get to that next level,” he said. “Double-digit sacks.”