Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau is changing agents, hiring David Canter and Ness Mugrabi from GSE Worldwide, Canter confirmed to The Buffalo News on Monday night.

He was previously represented by Drew Rosenhaus and colleague Robert Bailey, which is not atypical for former University of Miami players.

The agent change was first reported by the NFL Network.

Rousseau, selected in the first round in 2021, is heading into his third season and coming off a year in which he had eight sacks and 50 tackles in 13 games. He has 12 sacks and 87 tackles for his career.

Rousseau is under contract through the 2024 season and the Bills hold a fifth-year option, but the sides could negotiate a new deal after this season.