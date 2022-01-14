Bills great Darryl Talley reveals secrets of 'Spidey' ski suit before icy playoff game with Patriots

The record low gameday temperature in Orchard Park is zero degrees. In that game, the Bills defeated the Los Angeles Raiders 29-23 in an AFC divisional round playoff game on Jan. 15, 1994. The wind chill at kickoff, the fifth-coldest in NFL history, was minus-32 degrees.

The second-coldest game on record is nine degrees. The Bills defeated the New York Jets 16-14 on Dec. 26, 1993, when the wind chill was minus-28 degrees.

“Both teams are going to be faced with this extreme cold,” said J. Luke Pryor, a doctor of kinesiology and clinical associate professor at the University at Buffalo, “but whichever team can manage that cold the best, that’s a factor that’s going to play into who wins. I see the Buffalo Bills’ staff playing a really important role in Saturday’s game.”

Pryor is the associate director of elite athlete performance at UB’s Center for Research and Education in Special Environments. He has worked with the New York Giants, Timex-sponsored triathletes, U.S. Rowing and numerous NCAA athletes and teams.

Sports science has come a long way in the quarter century since Talley starred for the Bills from 1983 to ‘94 and greased himself up throughout the team’s run to four consecutive Super Bowls.