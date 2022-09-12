Bills got big production from Von Miller in season opener despite limited snap count

Ken Dorsey’s debut as the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator couldn’t have gone much better.

His unit put together a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to start Thursday’s season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on the way to a convincing, 31-10 victory. Had it not been for some turnovers in the first half, the score might have been even more lopsided.

“It felt good. It felt like we were able to get in a rhythm, even when things weren't necessarily going perfect,” Dorsey said Monday. “I felt like it was still a good rhythm, getting in and out of the huddle, getting the calls in to Josh (Allen), and them having good tempo in and out and giving us enough time at the line of scrimmage. I think that's important and you kind of get in a rhythm as a play caller, and I think your offense kind of gets into a rhythm when you do those types of things. I thought that was very good. I thought that overall the communication, the sideline substitutions and those different things were very clean and that's important.”

Despite enjoying a 179-106 advantage in yards gained in the first half, the Bills went into halftime tied, 10-10, largely because they turned the ball over three times, compared to just one by the Rams. Dorsey, though, didn’t panic in making adjustments.

“We really felt like we were in a rhythm, and those things kind of derailed some things,” he said. “So just felt like there was no need to lose our mind or anything like that. It's just, go out, make the appropriate adjustments. I mean, these guys are pros. They're a group of pros who understand that when you execute, it brings energy. I think that's the biggest thing is we weren't quite executing at the level we were capable of in certain situations, so if we were able to fix those things, then that was really going to help us in the second half.”

That was on display as the Bills scored touchdowns on their first three drives of the second half to pull away from the defending Super Bowl champions. Here are four more takeaways from Monday’s news conferences with Dorsey and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

1. Von Miller lived up to the lofty expectations. Facing his old team, Miller put on a show, finishing with a pair of sacks and three tackles for loss despite playing just 35 snaps.

“You hope that he's going to go out and have the impact that he had, you don't know until you actually get out there and do it,” Frazier said. “His history says ‘yes, that's what you can expect.’ Sure enough, he had a major impact on the game.”

Frazier said the Bills’ coaching staff have had a lot of conversations about how much to use Miller, both during practice and games. Miller is used to a much bigger workload in his previous stops, but the Bills like to use a rotation up front to keep players fresh.

“Fortunate for us, it worked out just like we drew it up,” Frazier said. “We got him the number of reps that we needed without overextending him, but also getting him production at the same time. … There were a lot of discussions about how we wanted to get this done and it'll be ongoing, it's not over yet. Every week is going to be a little bit different in how we approach each opponent and how we want to utilize Von’s talent.”

2. The offensive performance on third down was historic. The Bills went 9 of 10 on third down, becoming just the fourth team in the past 50 seasons to convert at least 90% in that situation for a game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“We were able to protect well up front, and were really able to execute what we were calling,” Dorsey said of that success. “Guys were doing a great job in terms of running routes, being there when they needed to be there for Josh in terms of spacing, in terms of in and out of cuts and Josh making good decisions. Then we were able to do some things on the sideline to kind of tweak some things and adjust based off of how they were playing.

“We went into the game with some things that we felt like were going to be effective, but then I think the coaches and especially players on the sideline, communicating to coaches were able to do a good job of adjusting and tweaking some things based off of what they were seeing out there to continue to have some success.”

3. It sounds as if the rotation between Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam might continue. Frazier said he’s discussed with defensive backs coach John Butler about what might happen if either of the team’s rookie cornerbacks is playing particularly well, and what that might do to the rotation.

“Once we get in the game, my mind is removed from that,” Frazier said. “They kind of have to handle what we talked about, and we've talked about if a guy gets a groove, leave him out there a little bit longer, but that's all circumstantial. So we have a plan and those guys do a really good job of keeping up with the numbers and trying to balance it out.”

Against the Rams, Benford started and played 39 snaps, while Elam played 30.

“They both played extremely well and they handled the rotation very good,” Frazier said. “We were excited when we had a chance to see how they both performed. It was about like we had hoped that it would be.”

4. Zack Moss and James Cook will get more chances. Both running backs lost a fumble against the Rams, but Dorsey made it clear Monday he’s still got faith in them.

“I really believe in those guys,” he said. “I love our running back room with all the guys that we've got in there. I've got a lot of trust that they're going to make the necessary adjustments. You know, the ball is obviously critically important in this league and you can't turn the ball over. I think they understand that. They've watched the tape and kind of understand what the issues were, whether it's going to the ground or situationally and those types of things, to make sure to make those corrections, because they're going to be in there. We're going to give them the ball. I've got zero hesitation to give Zack, ‘Motor’ (Singletary), James, any of those guys, the ball. No matter what the situation is. Game's on the line, if it's the first quarter, if it's the third quarter, I've got a lot of faith in those guys.”