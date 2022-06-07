 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills GM says he's open to Ryan Fitzpatrick signing one-day contract to retire as a Bill

  • Updated
  • 0
Fitzpatrick Retires Football

Buffalo Bills' Ryan Fitzpatrick greets young fans before the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012.

 Gary Wiepert/Associated Press
Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said he has "had conversations" with retiring former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and said he "wouldn't close the door" on Fitzpatrick signing a one-day contract to retire as a Bill.

"If it's something he wants to do, of course," Beane told reporters Tuesday, though he noted Fitzpatrick has played for multiple teams and might not want to slight other fan bases.

Fitzpatrick, 39, announced his retirement last week after 17 NFL seasons with nine teams. 

He compiled a career record of 59-87-1 as a starter, including 20-33 with the Bills. He passed for 34,990 yards (32nd all time) and 223 touchdowns (36th all time). 

"I was in Buffalo for four years, but those are my people," Fitzpatrick said on the Adam Schefter podcast released Monday. "I feel like I understand them, and they understand me. It was one of the great pleasures of my career playing in Buffalo.”

 

Related to this story

Ryan Fitzpatrick tells story behind his shirtless photo at Bills playoff game

Ryan Fitzpatrick tells story behind his shirtless photo at Bills playoff game

“We flew up that day, went to the game, and the whole time from the car through the parking lot to the game my boys were like, 'We’re taking our shirts off, dad.' I was like, 'OK, it’s negative-3 out, just relax.' It was after the seventh touchdown. It was such an amazing energy and feeling in that stadium, I felt like it was time. Me and my boys threw the shirts off."

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, forever a favorite of Bills Mafia, appears set to retire after 17 NFL seasons

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, forever a favorite of Bills Mafia, appears set to retire after 17 NFL seasons

Although he has not made an official announcement, former Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson posted a screen grab Thursday of a text message from Fitzpatrick on Twitter. In the message, Fitzpatrick sent an image that included names of his teammates from his various stops around the league – which numbers in the hundreds – along with a short message: “Forever grateful for the magical ride.”

