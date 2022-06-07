Bills GM says he's open to Ryan Fitzpatrick signing one-day contract to retire as a Bill

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said he has "had conversations" with retiring former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and said he "wouldn't close the door" on Fitzpatrick signing a one-day contract to retire as a Bill.
"If it's something he wants to do, of course," Beane told reporters Tuesday, though he noted Fitzpatrick has played for multiple teams and might not want to slight other fan bases.
Fitzpatrick, 39, announced his retirement last week after 17 NFL seasons with nine teams.
He compiled a career record of 59-87-1 as a starter, including 20-33 with the Bills. He passed for 34,990 yards (32nd all time) and 223 touchdowns (36th all time).
"I was in Buffalo for four years, but those are my people," Fitzpatrick said on the Adam Schefter podcast released Monday. "I feel like I understand them, and they understand me. It was one of the great pleasures of my career playing in Buffalo.”