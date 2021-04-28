Bills GM Brandon Beane's 20 trades involving draft picks

Since he became general manager of the Bills, Brandon Beane has made 20 trades that involve draft picks. That includes four that he made during the NFL draft. Here is the rundown of his deals:

July 26, 2017: Traded quarterback Cardale Jones to the then-San Diego Chargers in exchange for a 2018 conditional seventh-round pick (later traded to the Carolina Panthers).

Aug. 11, 2017: Acquired CB E.J. Gaines and a 2018 second-round pick (later traded to Tampa Bay Buccaneers) from the Los Angeles Rams for WR Sammy Watkins and a 2018 sixth-round pick.

Aug. 11, 2017: Acquired WR Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick from the Philadelphia Eagles (No. 96, used to select Harrison Phillips) for CB Ronald Darby.

Aug. 28, 2017: Acquired a 2019 fourth-round pick from the Kansas City Chiefs for LB Reggie Ragland.

Sept. 2, 2017: Acquired WR Kealin Clay and a 2019 seventh-round pick from the Carolina Panthers for CB Kevon Seymour.

Oct. 17, 2017: Acquired a 2018 conditional sixth-round draft pick that became a fifth-round pick (No. 166, used to select Wyatt Teller) from the Jacksonville Jaguars for DT Marcell Dareus.