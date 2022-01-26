Bills GM Brandon Beane 'would anticipate' WR Cole Beasley being back

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“Cole can still play, and he’ll continue to play in this league,” Beane said. “His diminished snaps was just more where our offense was at the time. We had a lot of pieces.”

Defensive end Jerry Hughes arrived in Buffalo four years before Beane.

“We've turned this roster over, and Jerry's been the one constant that's been here and earned that right. He's obviously an aging guy and I did talk to him, and he intimated to me that you never know where people are, but he believes at this point, he would like to continue his career,” Beane said. “So I told him, we'll look at it on our end.”

Hughes is 33 and the longest-tenured Bill. Nine of his 12 seasons have been played in Buffalo. He signed a two-year contract extension in May of 2019. Beane wanted to let Hughes have a little more time to think on his plans after a heartbreaking loss in Kansas City.

“As of now, he sounded to me like he wants to play so we'll look at that and consider it,” Beane said. “We’ll just have to see how all the pieces, how the money works, and we'll go from there.”