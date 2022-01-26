Bills GM Brandon Beane 'would anticipate' WR Cole Beasley being back

Last offseason, the Bills were able to return 21 of 22 starters. General Manager Brandon Beane knows that with limited cap space, he may not be able to keep everyone he'd like this year. He's begun taking some early steps to see how next year's roster may shake out.
"We're going to assess this roster, which we've started personnel meetings this week with each side of the ball," he said. "We've got to first know our own roster before we start looking at other rosters."
In a wide-ranging news conference at Highmark Stadium on Wednesday, Beane discussed a few older Bills players. It is mostly too far out to say anything with certainty, between players needing to decide if they want to continue in the NFL, and Beane needing to see what will be doable for the Bills.
Wide receiver Cole Beasley, 32, signed a four-year contract in 2019.
“Cole, he’s still under contract so we didn’t, I didn’t sit down with Cole at the end and see where he was at or things like that. But I would anticipate Cole being back,” Beane said.
Beasley had 82 receptions in back-to-back seasons. However, last year he had 967 receiving yards and four touchdowns, and this year he had 693 yards and one touchdown. Beane felt that was just a result of the offense trying to involve other receivers.
“Cole can still play, and he’ll continue to play in this league,” Beane said. “His diminished snaps was just more where our offense was at the time. We had a lot of pieces.”
Defensive end Jerry Hughes arrived in Buffalo four years before Beane.
“We've turned this roster over, and Jerry's been the one constant that's been here and earned that right. He's obviously an aging guy and I did talk to him, and he intimated to me that you never know where people are, but he believes at this point, he would like to continue his career,” Beane said. “So I told him, we'll look at it on our end.”
Hughes is 33 and the longest-tenured Bill. Nine of his 12 seasons have been played in Buffalo. He signed a two-year contract extension in May of 2019. Beane wanted to let Hughes have a little more time to think on his plans after a heartbreaking loss in Kansas City.
“As of now, he sounded to me like he wants to play so we'll look at that and consider it,” Beane said. “We’ll just have to see how all the pieces, how the money works, and we'll go from there.”
Lastly, Beane said he’s not sure if veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders plans to keep playing. Sanders signed a one-year contract with the Bills in March of 2021. He entered the league in 2010 as a third-round pick with the Steelers, and played in Pittsburgh, Denver, San Francisco and New Orleans before joining the Bills.
“I think he's hinted before that maybe this would be his last year, but I have not had a sit down with him to say definitely what he's doing,” Beane said. “If he said he wanted to come back, I would definitely listen. And we'd have to work the business out, but I don't have an answer on if he's planning to play.”
Sanders referenced retirement a few times this season, but it was always tied to winning a Super Bowl, retiring on top, and heading to the beach. Sanders does have one Super Bowl ring from his 12 years in the league, but he said he was aiming for two, noting that would be ideal for flashing a peace sign from the beach.
He finished the regular season with 42 catches, 626 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 14 games. He had his first career post-season touchdown this season against the Patriots, a 34-yard reception.