Bills GM Brandon Beane wins Joe Horrigan Award for dealings with media
Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane has won the Joe Horrigan Award for his professional dealings with local and national media, the Pro Football Writers of America announced Thursday. 

The PFWA had previously awarded Beane as the NFL Executive of the Year. 

The award is named for Horrigan, the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Famer who is a former sportswriter for The News and UPI, public relations director for the American Football League and Bills' vice president of public relations before a 42-year career at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.  

Read the full story from News Sports Reporter Mark Gaughan
