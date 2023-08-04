Bills General Manager Brandon Beane loves golf. Probably not as much as he loves football, but it's not far off.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, Beane talked about his golf game and how he was hoping to get back to Oak Hill Country Club before training camp left Pittsford to return to Orchard Park.

As the conversation shifted to what Beane might shoot at Oak Hill, which hosted the PGA Championship in the spring, McAfee and Beane landed on a wager for charity.

If Beane shot 79, McAfee would donate $25,000 to a charity of Beane's choice. If he shot better than 79, the donation doubled to $50,000. If Beane shot over 79, then he would donate $25,000.

"That was the most nerve wracking round of golf in my life that I every played in my life that I signed myself up for," Beane said Friday on the show, as he unveiled his scorecard with a 78.

Beane said he will donate $25,000 to the SPCA in Erie County. Beane and wife Hayley have had an ongoing program known as “Bills Muttfia," which is heading to its fourth season. For every home touchdown the Bills score, the Beanes pay the adoption fee for a pet.

He also will donate $25,000 to the Carson Senfield Impact Foundation, named for the Orchard Park teen who died last September on his 19th birthday. The money will be used to help fund scholarships.

Beane closed the round with four pars after a double-bogey on 12 and double bogey on 13 and 14.

"You were never going to touch 80," McAfee said. "You were sandbagging us."

"I wasn’t sandbagging," Beane said. "I was scared to death with four holes left. I was about to blow this.

"I hit on a ball on 17. It’s a par 5. I was going to go on in two. I hit it into the base of the bunker. That was the only time I reacted. A couple of the guys laughed. I took my hat and threw it down. The last time I hit in to the base of the bunker, I turned an eagle or a birdie chance into a double bogey. I thought, if I have to birdie 18, this is going to be trouble.

"Much respect to the pro guys. You definitely felt your heart start to pound a little bit"

Beane said he plays about 25 rounds from the draft through the preseason.

"I'm about done now," he said.