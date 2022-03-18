Bills GM Brandon Beane voices frustration at Washington front office over J.D. McKissic saga

It would figure to be tough to put Brandon Beane in a bad mood right about now.
The Buffalo Bills’ general manager would be justified in celebrating his team’s addition of Von Miller in free agency – an acquisition that fills a crying need for a game-changing pass rusher.
It’s not all been sunshine and roses, though, for Beane the past couple of days. He thought he had a deal with J.D. McKissic on a two-year contract that was agreed to Tuesday, but by Wednesday, the running back backed out – choosing instead to return to the Washington Commandeers on the same deal.
While most Bills fans quickly forgot about that after Miller’s addition, it was quite clear Friday that Beane had not – and will not.
“That was tough. Obviously, he was a guy we targeted and in this business, in general, when you have an agreement, it’s good,” Beane said. “But until there's ink on the paper …”
Beane was clear that any blame in this situation should not be assigned to McKissic’s agents, Doug Hendrickson and C.J. LaBoy.
“There were some things that went down with the other organization, which is painful, but they chose to do what they did, and I couldn't stop it,” Beane said. “Once you have an agreement, the agent’s supposed to say it’s over. And this agent did that. And this agent told the other club it's over. But the other club didn't back off.”
Complicating maters is that Beane has tight relationships with Washington executive vice president of football/player personnel Marty Hurney and head coach Ron Rivera, having worked with both of them for many years in Carolina. Asked if those relationships complicated the situation even more, Beane stared daggers straight ahead as he coolly, said, “yeah, it does.”
McKissic is one of the NFL’s top pass-catching threats at running back and figured to be an option on third down for the Bills. They’ll need to continue shopping for that type of player.