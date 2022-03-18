Bills GM Brandon Beane voices frustration at Washington front office over J.D. McKissic saga

It would figure to be tough to put Brandon Beane in a bad mood right about now.

The Buffalo Bills’ general manager would be justified in celebrating his team’s addition of Von Miller in free agency – an acquisition that fills a crying need for a game-changing pass rusher.

It’s not all been sunshine and roses, though, for Beane the past couple of days. He thought he had a deal with J.D. McKissic on a two-year contract that was agreed to Tuesday, but by Wednesday, the running back backed out – choosing instead to return to the Washington Commandeers on the same deal.

While most Bills fans quickly forgot about that after Miller’s addition, it was quite clear Friday that Beane had not – and will not.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“That was tough. Obviously, he was a guy we targeted and in this business, in general, when you have an agreement, it’s good,” Beane said. “But until there's ink on the paper …”

Beane was clear that any blame in this situation should not be assigned to McKissic’s agents, Doug Hendrickson and C.J. LaBoy.