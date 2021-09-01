Bills GM Brandon Beane talks initial roster, injury updates and waiver claims

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane talked to reporters Wednesday before practice to address the decisions made with the 53-man roster. Here are some highlights:

• Long-snapper Reid Ferguson will be re-signed. Beane said it was "just a roster move."

• Beane said it was a "tough decision" to cut tight end Jacob Hollister, saying it was a "numbers thing," with the Bills opting to keep 11 defensive linemen. He said he expects Hollister will sign elsewhere. Beane said Reggie Gilliam's versatility – he is listed as a fullback but can play tight end – helped make the decision to keep only two on the roster in Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney, who is back as a full practice participant Wednesday.

• Rookie wide receiver Marquez Stevenson is heading to injured reserve.

• The Bills are not putting in any waiver claims. Of the players released by the Bills, only defensive back Nick McCloud was claimed. Antonio Williams, Isaiah Hodgins, Rachad Wildgoose, Jake Fromm and Jack Anderson cleared waivers and can sign with the practice squad. Davis Webb, who was released Tuesday, was at practice Wednesday but not in uniform, which would indicate he is going to join the practice squad.

• Also in terms of injuries at the Bills' open practice: Isaiah McKenzie is in a red jersey, but fielding punts and running around. Levi Wallace is in a blue jersey. Dane Jackson is in red but running around. Harrison Phillips is in blue but running around. Beane said McKenzie and Wallace are optimistic about their injury situation. Spencer Brown returned to practice.