Bills GM Brandon Beane says there is time for Josh Allen talks, No. 30 good spot in draft

Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said Tuesday there’s no immediate urgency to strike a deal on a new contract with quarterback Josh Allen.

Beane also said the Bills are open to moving up or down in the first round but will be comfortable picking at the No. 30 spot. Meanwhile, he said reserve tight end Tommy Sweeney will return this season after batting complications from the Covid-19 virus last season.

“The short answer is we're going to wait until after the draft to figure that out,” Beane said of contract talks with Allen and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. “We've had some discussions, but really that'll be front and center as soon as the draft is done.”

Both Allen and Edmunds are entering the final years of their rookie deals. However, the Bills can activate a fifth-year option in May on both players, which would lock them up through the 2022 season.

“We’re just going to get through the draft and then when we get to later in the spring or maybe summer, there’s no rush, we’ll have some kind of conversation,” Beane said. “The good thing is we do have time.”

As for the 30th pick, Beane said: “I’d be surprised if we don’t get some calls for 30” from other teams.