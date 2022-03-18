Bills GM Brandon Beane on Von Miller: '(He's) that finisher'

The general manager can empathize with any player wanting to take that jump, while still feeling rooted elsewhere.

“He talked about the struggle of making this decision, leaving L.A.,” Beane said. “I talked to him, I said, ‘Listen, I was in Carolina 18 years. My kids were crying when I told them that we were leaving, but it was the best thing for me. Just trust it.’ I appreciate that. Some people don't want to tell you what they're feeling internally. I respected his whole process.”

A closer look at the contract details for new Bills tight end O.J. Howard Howard, a former first-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017, signed a one-year contract and will count $2.875 million against the salary cap in 2022.

Even with all the reasons to reel Miller in, Beane knew it would take some work on the Bills’ end. First, there’s the way the team’s cap situation will play out. Beane knows things are tighter than before, a byproduct of a talented roster. He pushed back on the idea that the team would sacrifice long-term team health simply to win now. Beane doesn’t think the Bills are set up in a way where it has to be one or the other.

“I’m not trying to set this up that if we don’t win this year or the next year, then we gotta blow it up and start over,” Beane said. “We’re going to try to be a consistent contender. … I’m not sitting here going, ‘Alright, we got a two-year window, we gotta win it, and then we blow it up.’ That’s not the plan at all.”