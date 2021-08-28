Bills GM Brandon Beane on trades, calls about DE, keeping 7 receivers, nickelback vs. linebacker

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane joined the broadcast team for the third quarter of Saturday's 19-0 victory against Green Bay.
Allen finished the day completing 20 of 26 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. He looked sharp, starting 10 of 11 on his opening drive.
Here are some of the key points he made:
How many spots are up for grabs?: “We’ve narrowed it down. Some of it is do you want an extra guy at this position or go heavier here? What would be more valuable for the season and what would be more value on game day? Special teams will factor in there, as well. Some tough decisions, but that’s part of the process. If they’re too easy, you didn’t do a good enough job on the roster.”
On the defensive line being a strength: It is. Darryl (Johnson) and all those guys. A.J. Epenesa last year played two or three phases, as well. It will be important. Obviously we want to rush the passer and stop the run, but what else can they do for us on fourth down. Not necessarily for the starters, but that will factor in for the last third or fourth unit."
On nickel vs. linebackers on the roster: "You sit there and ask yourself all these questions. You’d love to have a crystal ball and see how it’s going to play out. The way the game has changed, your nickel player plays way more snaps than your third linebacker does. Let’s make sure we have depth there with the corners, the DB. As much as we play two linebackers out there versus three, that will figure into whether we keep five or keep six."
The Buffalo Bills’ backups got a lot of good work in this summer, and they look better than the backups from the three preseason foes on this summer’s schedule.
On potential trades: "I think there’s going to be a lot of phone calls and we’ll see what makes sense. Tomorrow, we’ll go through with the medical people and see how we came out of this game. We need to make sure we’re deep enough to move a player. That’s probably the position we’ve have the most calls on, our d-line, d end. I expect we’ll get some calls. We just have to decide who we want to keep and who we’d be willing to part with and does the value make sense."
On Boogie Basham: "Boggie has done a great job. Probably started a little heavier than we wanted him to in camp. How much do we want to play him on the inside? How much do we want to play him on the edge? But that’s come down with just playing football. I thought last week was his best practice and his game against the Bears was his best day and he’s picked up this week where he’s left off. You can see the confidence that he’s gained. … not necessarily ready to start, but he’ll be in that rotation."
On whether the Bills could keep seven receivers: “Definitely, That’s one of the positions where we have to ... do we keep an extra wide receiver or one less tight end or how do we do our running backs?”
On Jake Kumerow: “The cool thing about him is sometimes you get paired with a quarterback. The ones are running with Josh, the twos are running with Mitch. He’s played on all levels and worked his way up. All these quarterbacks like throwing to him. He’s a big target. Heath Farwell is going to use him, four phases, so that’s going to factor in to who makes the roster.”
On Jake Fromm: What a weird year we set Jake Fromm up unintentionally when he was drafted. Jake did a heck of a job and having to go through a season sitting away from all his teammates in every meeting, including the quarterback room. In practice, he’s by himself working out in the weight room when we start practice and then comes out for the team periods. He’s literally going through his motions 30 yards behind where Josh or Barkley are. What a tough year for him. He showed great maturity. We're excited to see what he’s done so far, great drive against Detroit. He’s not the biggest or the strongest but he’s got that It Factor. He’s really done a great job.
General manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have had 20 practices and three preseason games to evaluate which 53 players will constitute a roster that is expected to make a deep playoff run.
On the guards: "We kind of told the guys it’s going to be a battle up there. We have some incumbent guys, Feliciano has started for us for a couple of years. Cody Ford started at tackle and we moved him down. Ike Boettger started the beginning of the season and was a big part of that run at the end of the year. They’re the leaders in the clubhouse. We’ve been moving people around. It’s going to be tight. We feel good with any of them. If one of them goes down, we still have two of them and all of them have a lot of starting experience for us."
On cuts being made before Labor Day weekend: "We will cut this roster down and get the practice squad set and then Friday through Monday we’ll be able to catch live college games, so its gives me an early start to see some of these guys and excited about the new schedule we have to pare this roster down. It's fun."
Last year, Allen checked in at No. 87, making the catapult to No. 10 one of the biggest jumps across the league.
What's the process to cut the roster by Tuesday's deadline: "We’ll watch the film later tonight or first thing in the morning. I’ll get with Sean and the offensive side and then the defensive side. We’ll talk through who did well and who didn’t. The medical report from the staff. We’ll go through it and start paring it down. These are the guys we’re definitely going to move on from. A lot of it comes into the practice squad. This guy is not going to make our 53 so do we want this corner or this corner or can we fit them both? The practice squads are 16 again, which is nice in this Covid world that we’re still living in. … Fortunately, we’re at 80. You take 53 and we can add 16 back. Hopefully we won’t lose too many where we can add those guys back to our team."
On the salary cap after the Allen extension: “We’re hovering around the high 6’s right now. We won’t be able to do much because we have to save for replacement costs, but we’ll still be flexible. In the next few days, if the right opportunity came to get a player, we could do that.”