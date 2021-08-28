Bills GM Brandon Beane on trades, calls about DE, keeping 7 receivers, nickelback vs. linebacker

Here's what's important about the Bills' preseason (it's not the record) The Buffalo Bills’ backups got a lot of good work in this summer, and they look better than the backups from the three preseason foes on this summer’s schedule.

On potential trades: "I think there’s going to be a lot of phone calls and we’ll see what makes sense. Tomorrow, we’ll go through with the medical people and see how we came out of this game. We need to make sure we’re deep enough to move a player. That’s probably the position we’ve have the most calls on, our d-line, d end. I expect we’ll get some calls. We just have to decide who we want to keep and who we’d be willing to part with and does the value make sense."

On Boogie Basham: "Boggie has done a great job. Probably started a little heavier than we wanted him to in camp. How much do we want to play him on the inside? How much do we want to play him on the edge? But that’s come down with just playing football. I thought last week was his best practice and his game against the Bears was his best day and he’s picked up this week where he’s left off. You can see the confidence that he’s gained. … not necessarily ready to start, but he’ll be in that rotation."

On whether the Bills could keep seven receivers: “Definitely, That’s one of the positions where we have to ... do we keep an extra wide receiver or one less tight end or how do we do our running backs?”