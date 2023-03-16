Bills General Manager Brandon Beane met with reporters Thursday at One Bills Drive.

Here is a sampling of the highlights:

• On not making a ton of moves in free agency: "We're trying to work our way out so we don't have a tear down. ... We want to be competitive every single year. So, you're not going to be able to add a big-ticket item every year." Beane noted that he wanted to set expectations when he said previously that there would not be a huge move like signing a player such as Von Miller this offseason.

• On Damar Hamlin: "He's dialed in, he definitely has every intention to play," but still has at least one more specialist to see. "Everything has checked out to this point, so it's trending in right direction." Beane said there are still plenty of conversations to be had with the medical teams.

• On the salary cap: The Bills are about $9 million to $9.5 million under the cap after the restructuring of Nyheim Hines and working on a contract for less than the RFA tender to Dane Jackson. Beane noted there is "not a lot" of flexibility for spending right now, but "we still have money, we just have to be smart."

• On replacing Tremaine Edmunds: "Sometimes your answer is on your roster." He mentions bringing Tyrel Dodson back, along with rookies Terrel Bernard and Baylon Spector having a year in the pros under their belt. But he says they'll keep looking, and don't need an answer right now. He also said there are no plans to move Matt Milano to middle linebacker.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

• On what's next?: "That's the moves we've made to this point, and we'll continue looking."

• On running backs: Said the Bills will look to add more depth beyond James Cook and Nyheim Hines with players whose skill sets are different than theirs.

• On Odell Beckham Jr. and wide receivers: Said he thought Beckham had a good workout and reiterated that he wants to add competition at a number of spots and the Bills are always looking to add good football players.

• On Isaiah McKenzie, who is due a $250,000 roster bonus Friday: "That’s a good question. We're still sorting that out. Love Isaiah, he's been great for us. We’re talking internally about making sure we don't have too (many) duplicates. But I think we'll know here in the next couple of days."

• On defensive coordinator and play-calling: Beane says at this point, he does not expect the Bills will bring in anyone from outside for defensive coordinator. Was trending this way, and he emphasizes that Sean McDermott will lead defense, but still not going to name someone at this point