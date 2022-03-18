Bills GM Brandon Beane is not happy with Washington Commanders about J.D. McKissic flip

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane rarely appears angry when he speaks with reporters, but he did not mince words when it came to how he felt about running back J.D. McKissic agreeing to a deal with the Bills and then changing his mind to return to the Washington Commanders.
"That was tough," Beane told reporters Friday. "Obviously, he was a guy we targeted. In this business, in general, when you have an agreement, it’s good, but until there’s ink on the paper … His agents did a great job. There were some things that went down with the other organization, which is painful. They chose to do what they did and I couldn’t stop them."
WOW. #Bills GM Brandon Beane clearly not happy with the Washington Commanders grabbing J.D. McKissic out from under them."Once you have an agreement, the agent is supposed to say, 'It's over.' And this agent did that. ... But the other club didn't back off." pic.twitter.com/bGdfkx9hfZ— Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) March 18, 2022
Beane squarely put the blame on the Washington front office rather than McKissic's representatives. McKissic's camp has said Washington did not even make him an offer until the deal with Buffalo was agreed to, and then the Commanders matched it, reportedly for two years and $7 million.
"I’ve had it before where the agent has agreed with you on something and someone else and says, 'What if I add a million dollars? What if I do this? What if I guarantee this?' " Beane said. "Once you have an agreement, the agent is supposed to say, ‘It’s over.’ This agent did that and told the other club, ‘it’s over,’ but the other club didn’t back off if you read my (gist)."
The Commanders are coached by Ron Rivera, whom Beane and Sean McDermott worked with the Carolina Panthers.
Asked if this will strain relations with the Washington front office, Beane said, bluntly, "Yeah, it does."