Bills GM Brandon Beane: 'I'm sorry that we didn't get it done'

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said he wanted to hug every fan who was waiting for the team at the airport following the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I'm sorry that we didn't get it done," Beane said at a news conference Wednesday at Highmark Stadium. "I'm sick to my stomach that we lost the other night."

Asked whether he's rewatched the end of the overtime loss, Beane said, "I haven't slept much. ... I can't watch it right now. I'm not in a good spot. ... There's a lot of pain in this city, and there's a lot of pain in that building over there."

Beane says even had the Bills won on Sunday, he would have still been eyeing KC as a measuring stick next year: "Everyone in the AFC is looking at them. They're the gold standard, they still are."

He also noted that a loss in an earlier round was not a step back.

"No, I don’t think it’s a step back," he said. "That was a heck of a game between two teams." Beane said he thinks if they play Sunday's game 10 times, the two teams finish 5-5.