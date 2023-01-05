Bills GM Brandon Beane has stayed in Cincinnati to be with Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane has remained in Cincinnati this week to be with safety Damar Hamlin, coach Sean McDermott told reporters Thursday.

Head athletic trainer Nate Breske also has remained in Cincinnati.

Hamlin remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field Monday night against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium, but has made “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday.

While the team returned home after the game was suspended, Beane and Breske stayed to be with Hamlin and his family.

McDermott said Beane and Breske have been providing constant updates back to Orchard Park.

Speaking Thursday on a video conference call to discuss Hamlin’s recovery, doctors in Cincinnati said Hamlin has received constant support from his parents, friends and members of the Bills’ organization.

“Members of the Buffalo Bills’ administrative and medical teams have been really at his bedside throughout, which is admirable in terms of the support that the Bills that have shown here,” Dr. William Knight IV said.