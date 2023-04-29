Since he became general manager of the Bills, Brandon Beane has made 34 trades that involve draft picks. That includes four made during the NFL draft last year and two this year. In all, 13 trades have been made during the draft.

Here is the rundown of his deals:

July 26, 2017: Traded quarterback Cardale Jones to the then-San Diego Chargers in exchange for a 2018 conditional seventh-round pick (later traded to Carolina).

Aug. 11, 2017: Acquired CB E.J. Gaines and a 2018 second-round pick (later traded to Tampa Bay) from the Los Angeles Rams for WR Sammy Watkins and a 2018 sixth-round pick.

Aug. 11, 2017: Traded CB Ronald Darby to Philadelphia for WR Jordan Matthews and a third-round pick from Philadelphia (No. 96, used to select DT Harrison Phillips).

Aug. 28, 2017: Traded LB Reggie Ragland to Kansas City for a 2019 fourth-round pick (No. 131, flipped to Washington).

Sept. 2, 2017: Traded CB Kevon Seymour to Carolina for WR Kealin Clay and a 2019 seventh-round pick (No. 228, used to select TE Tommy Sweeney).

Oct. 17, 2017: Traded DT Marcell Dareus to Jacksonville for a conditional sixth-round draft pick that became a fifth-round pick (No. 166, used to select OL Wyatt Teller).

Oct. 31, 2017: Traded a third-round pick that belonged to the Bills and seventh-round pick that originally belonged to the Chargers to Carolina for WR Kelvin Benjamin.

March 14, 2018: Traded QB Tyrod Taylor to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for 2018 third-round draft choice (later traded to Baltimore and then Oakland).

March 14, 2018: Traded T Cordy Glenn to Cincinnati, a 2018 first-round pick (later traded to Tampa Bay) and a 2018 sixth-round pick (No. 187, used to select Ray-Ray McCloud) in exchange for a 2018 first-round pick and a 2018 fifth-round pick.

April 24, 2018: Traded a 2018 first-round pick (No. 12, obtained from the Bengals), and two second-round picks (No. 53; and No. 56, obtained from the Rams) to Tampa Bay for a first-round pick (No. 7, used to select QB Josh Allen) and a seventh-round pick (No. 255, used to select WR Austin Proehl).

April 24, 2018: Traded a first-round pick (No. 22, obtained from Chiefs) and a third-round pick (No. 65, obtained from Browns) to Ravens for a first-round pick (No. 16, used to select LB Tremaine Edmunds) and a fifth-round pick (No. 154, used to select DB Siran Neal).

Aug. 5, 2018: Traded a 2020 seventh-round draft pick to the Cleveland Browns for WR Corey Coleman.

Sept. 1, 2018: Traded QB AJ McCarron to the Oakland Raiders for a 2019 fifth-round draft pick that Oakland acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sept. 25, 2018: Traded T Marshall Newhouse to the Carolina Panthers for a 2021 conditional seventh-round draft pick No. 236, used to select OL Jack Anderson).

April 26, 2019: Traded a second-round pick (No. 40) and a fifth-round pick (No. 158) to the Oakland Raiders for a second-round pick (No. 38, used to select OL Cody Ford).

April 26, 2019: Traded two fourth-round picks (Nos. 112 and 131) to Washington for a third-round pick (No. 96, used to select TE Dawson Knox).

Aug. 29, 2019: Traded OL Wyatt Teller and a seventh-round pick to Cleveland for a fifth-round pick (used later in the Stefon Diggs trade) and a sixth-round pick (No. 188, used to select K Tyler Bass).

Aug. 30, 2019: Traded OL Russell Bodine to New England for a sixth-round pick (No. 207, used to select WR Isaiah Hodgins).

Oct. 8, 2019: Traded WR Zay Jones to Oakland for a 2021 fifth-round pick (No. 161, used to select OT Tommy Doyle).

March 20, 2020: Traded a first-round pick, fifth-round pick, sixth-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick to Minnesota for WR Stefon Diggs and a seventh-round pick (No. 239, used to select DB Dane Jackson).

March 16, 2021: Traded TE Lee Smith to Atlanta for a seventh-round pick (No. 231, used to select LB Baylon Spector).

May 1, 2021: Traded a fifth-round pick to Houston for two sixth-round picks (No. 203, used to select WR Marquez Stevenson and No. 213, used to select S Damar Hamilin).

Aug. 30, 2021: Traded DE Darryl Johnson to Carolina for a sixth-round pick (No. 185, used to select DB Christian Benford).

March 19, 2022: Traded a seventh-round pick to Cleveland for QB Case Keenum.

April 26, 2022: Traded a first-round pick (No. 25) and a fourth-round pick (No. 130) to Baltimore for a first-round pick (No. 23, used to select CB Kaiir Elam).

April 27, 2022: Traded a second-round pick (No. 57) to Tampa Bay for a second-round pick (No. 60 overall, flipped to Cincinnati) and a 2022 sixth-round pick (No. 180, used to select P Matt Araiza).

April 27, 2022: Traded a second-round pick (No. 60) to Cincinnati for a second-round pick (No. 63, used to select RB James Cook) and a 2022 sixth-round pick (No. 209, used to select OT Luke Tenuta).

April 28, 2022: Traded a fifth-round pick (No. 168) and a sixth-round pick (No. 203) to Chicago for a fifth-round pick (No. 148, used to select WR Khalil Shakir).

Aug. 22, 2022: Traded G Cody Ford to Arizona for a 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 137, later flipped to Washington).

Nov. 1, 2022: Traded RB Zach Moss and a fifth-round pick (No. 162) to Indianapolis for RB Nyheim Hines.

Nov. 1, 2022: Traded a seventh-round pick (No. 245) to Atlanta for S Dean Marlowe.

April 27, 2023: Traded a first-round pick (No. 27) and a fourth-round pick (No. 130) to Jacksonville for a first-round pick (No. 25, used to select TE Dalton Kincaid).

April 29, 2023: Traded a fifth-round pick (No. 137) to Washington for a fifth-round pick (No. 150, used to select WR Justin Shorter) and a sixth-round pick (No. 215, flipped to Los Angeles Rams).

April 29, 2023: Traded a sixth-round pick (No. 205) to Houston for a seventh-round pick (No. 230) and a 2024 sixth-round pick.

April 29, 2023: Traded a sixth-round pick (No. 215) to Los Angeles Rams for a seventh-round pick (No. 252) and a 2024 sixth-round pick.